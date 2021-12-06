ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone star Jefferson White is hosting the show's official podcast

"I am excited to announce that I am hosting the official Yellowstone podcast," White, who...

TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Star Says It’s Hard To Set Character Aside

Yellowstone is one of the most intense television shows currently airing on the small screen. In fact, considering that the show has successfully combined stories about family drama with some really explosive action and it’s not a stretch to call the show the most intense drama to ever appear on television.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, role of Teeter for good?

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, and also her fantastic role of Teeter after the past year and a half as a part of the show? We saw some departures during tonight’s episode, but this one was the hardest to bear. Teeter has been a crazy dose of chaotic energy since her arrival on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me”

Tim McGraw’s 2001 hit, “The Cowboy In Me” is getting a Yellowstone makeover. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Al Anderson and Craig Wiseman, “The Cowboy In Me” was released in 2001 as the third single from McGraw’s Set This Circus Down album. The song followed up “Grown Men Don’t Cry” and “Angel All The Time,” on what became a run of five straight #1 singles. Stripping the song down to more traditional roots, the new version will be featured in the […] The post Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
womansday.com

Is Kelly Reilly Married? Here's What We Know About the 'Yellowstone' Star's Marriage

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. In real life, Kelly is married to Kyle Baugher. The pair has been together since 2012. We may all swoon over Rip’s devotion to Beth on Yellowstone, but as it turns out, Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays Beth Dutton, is living her very own fairytale in real life. She remains rather tight-lipped about her private life (did you know the actress is British?)— one of the few relics from it on Instagram is a single photo of her husband, Kyle Baugher, with their dog — but has opened up briefly in a number of interviews and even appeared on a red carpet or two with her real-life love by her side.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Recap: John Dutton Meets a New Adversary

Warning: spoilers ahead for season four of Yellowstone. Episode five of Yellowstone season four continues to bring the drama. The Duttons are still fighting for their family in a battle against multiple adversaries. "Under A Blanket of Red" shows each member of the Dutton family dealing with their own personal struggles. Jamie (Wes Bentley) gets official confirmation from Deer Lodge prisoner Terrell Riggins that his birth father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), was behind the attack on the Duttons. Beth (Kelly Reilly) continues to get in deeper with Market Equities and seeks revenge. Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) continues to suffer the consequences of his fight with Walker, and Monica, Kayce, and Tate are looking to heal by relocating back to Broken Rock Reservation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Describes Favorite Stunt of Season 4

During a recent podcast appearance, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes opened up about his favorite stunt he’s performed during his time on the show. Actors Luke Grimes (Kayce) and Wes Bentley (Jamie) recently joined the official Yellowstone podcast. They sat down to talk about all kinds of various subjects pertaining to the hit Paramount series. While speaking early on in the podcast episode “A House Divided,” Grimes described his favorite stunt from the show so far.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Talks ‘Great Experience’ of Performing Songs on Show

Though he was already a star before joining the cast, Ryan Bingham’s role on “Yellowstone” has pushed him to the next level of superstardom. The country music singer and songwriter joined “Yellowstone” in its very first season. Playing cowboy Walker, he walked straight out of prison and into a job at the ranch. It was a chance meeting between him and Rip Wheeler that found working on the ranch and one that both men probably wish hadn’t happened. It would be an understatement to say that Walker’s stay on “Yellowstone” Ranch has been tumultuous. He’s escaped certain death on more than a few occasions and made enemies out of several of his fellow workers. Still, Walker is alive and kicking and doing his cowboy things. The most recent episode saw yet another near-death experience as senior ranch hand stabbed him right in the chest. Seeing as how there are still four episodes left in the current season — “Yellowstone” fans shouldn’t be too surprised if another attempt is made on Walker’s life.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is Jimmy Going To Be the Star of ‘6666’ Spinoff?

“Yellowstone” watchers may have said goodbye to a fan favorite on Sunday but that doesn’t mean he’s left the show’s universe. Jimmy, who has become quite popular among “Yellowstone” watchers, is heading to Texas to join the Four Sixes Ranch. That number should ring loudly in the ears of “Yellowstone” fans. “6666” is the title of a future “Yellowstone” spinoff that will explore the world of cowboys.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Yellowstone’ Behind-Scenes Pic of Ryan Bingham Is Cool as It Gets

Apparently, “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White is a photographer in his free time. And he captured an awesome behind-the-scenes pic of Ryan Birmingham on set earlier. White posted the incredible picture on his Instagram page earlier today. The soft, black-and-white photo comes from a 35 mm film camera. White managed to capture Birmingham while he played guitar in the Montana woods. He still has his cowboy hat on and everything, looking as cool and relaxed as ever.
MOVIES
