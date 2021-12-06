Yellowstone star Jefferson White is hosting the show's official podcast

Though he was already a star before joining the cast, Ryan Bingham’s role on “Yellowstone” has pushed him to the next level of superstardom. The country music singer and songwriter joined “Yellowstone” in its very first season. Playing cowboy Walker, he walked straight out of prison and into a job at the ranch. It was a chance meeting between him and Rip Wheeler that found working on the ranch and one that both men probably wish hadn’t happened. It would be an understatement to say that Walker’s stay on “Yellowstone” Ranch has been tumultuous. He’s escaped certain death on more than a few occasions and made enemies out of several of his fellow workers. Still, Walker is alive and kicking and doing his cowboy things. The most recent episode saw yet another near-death experience as senior ranch hand stabbed him right in the chest. Seeing as how there are still four episodes left in the current season — “Yellowstone” fans shouldn’t be too surprised if another attempt is made on Walker’s life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO