ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ash has Added the 6th Pokemon to his Team in Journeys. Will there be More?

By Vansh Gulati
epicdope.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsh started his globe-trotting voyage in Pokemon Journeys with Pikachu, his old-time favorite pal. And as he does in every season, Ash left all of his Pokemon with Professor Oak to make a fresh start in the Galarian region. Since then, all of us have been racking our brains...

www.epicdope.com

Comments / 0

Related
segmentnext.com

Pokemon BDSP Best Team Composition

To help you out with creating the most overpowered team possible in Pokemon BDSP, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best team you can build in the game, and we’ll dive deep into why each Pokemon was selected for the team. Pokemon BDSP Best Team. Building...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Teases the Arrival of Gigantamax Gengar

Pokemon Journeys has been quiet for a bit, but the anime has simply been planning big things behind the scenes. As the show builds up to a new arc, fans are being treated to some solid one-off episodes. And thanks to a new report, fans have learned Gigantamax Gengar is on his way for the holiday season.
COMICS
CNET

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage: Timed Research, Pokemon spawns and more

Pokemon Go's next season of events begins tomorrow, Dec. 1, and it appears it'll thematically tie into the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game for Nintendo Switch. As revealed on the official Pokemon Go Twitter account, the game's next season is called the Season of Heritage, and it will "look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokemon Go!" Over the course of the season, players will help Professor Willow unravel the mystery behind a large door sealed by "a set of strange unlocking mechanisms."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Casts Galar's Ghostly Gym Leader

Pokemon Journeys has revealed who will be the voice behind Galar's Ghostly Gym Leader from the Stow-on-Side gym, Allister! The newest iteration of the anime has been using the Galar region sparingly rather than completely dive Ash and Goh into it much like seasons of the past. Because of this, fans have not gotten a chance to see much of the new faces from the Galar region in action with the anime but there have been a few that have made their way through as part of the World Coronation Series like Bea.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Legendary Pokemon#Team In Journeys#Galarian#Sirfetch#Dracovish#Electric Poison#Toxel
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shares Synopsis for Gengar's Biggest Episode

Pokemon Journeys has shared the synopsis for Gengar's biggest episode yet! Ash and Goh continue their journeys throughout every region of the franchise thus far, and December is going to be quite the huge month for fans keeping up with the weekly episode releases in Japan. Not only will there be a special two-part event celebrating the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with the return of Dawn, Cynthia, and the Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga and Palkia, but this will be followed up with another special two episode event all about spooky Ghost type Pokemon.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Has Put Charizard's Priciest Statue Up for Sale

Pokemon has put the spotlight on its Sinnoh starters for the past few months, but despite the shifted focus, Charizard has found a way to outdo the Diamond and Pearl starters. The Kanto Pokemon makes no bones about its popularity, and every medium from the anime to the trading card game gives the evolution special attention. And now, it seems like die-hard Charizard fans can pre-order what might be one of his priciest collectibles to date.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Has a New Mega Raid Out Now

A new Mega Evolution has come to Pokemon Go. Today marks the beginning of the Season of Heritage, a brand new multi-month "season" that kicks off a new storyline in Pokemon Go, this time focused on a strange door that seems to have ties with the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Pokemon Go also kicked off the month with a brand new Mega Evolution, with Mega Steelix now available to battle in raids between now and December 23rd. In the main series games, Mega Steelix boasts an impressive Defense stat, making it a pain to face with physical attacks. While that's not quite the case in Pokemon Go due to the lack of a Defense/Special Defense separation, Mega Steelix still boasts an impressive HP stat that will turn any Mega Raid into a marathon. Players will need to bring the right Pokemon if they want to bring down Mega Steelix with a relatively modest number of players.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Unite announces Holiday Event, adding Dragonite

Timi Studio Group and Tencent have announced that a new event is coming to Pokemon Unite. The Holiday Event aims to ring in the holiday season with a winter-themed arena, new cosmetics, a new gamemode, and the addition of Dragonite. Check out a trailer for the event below the break.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Ash Ketchum voice actor signs rare Charizard Pokemon card worth $20,000

Ash Ketchum voice actor Sarah Natochenny went viral on TikTok after a Pokemon TCG fan asked her to autograph a rare 1st Edition Charizard Pokemon card worth thousands of dollars. No one could have predicted in the 90s that the Pokemon Trading Card game would one day have collectibles that...
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus trailer reveals new Battle Theme and it slaps

A new trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus was just released. While it may not have featured any new gameplay, it does reveal the game’s new Battle Theme. Pokemon titles have some of the most iconic soundtracks as far as video games are concerned. From the beautiful melody of Eterna Forest to the haunting chiptune in Lavender Town, these tracks are part of the reason Pokemon games are so memorable.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Game Streams Trailer

Scrolling shoot 'em up game will debut on PS4, Switch on March 24. Bushiroad began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath, the scrolling shoot 'em up game based on Coolkyoushinja's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon) manga. The trailer celebrates the game now being available for pre-order.
COMICS
ComicBook

Christina Aguilera's Daughter Has Played Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Christina Aguilera's daughter has apparently had the opportunity to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus. During a recent interview with Elle.com, singer Christina Aguilera revealed that her daughter had the opportunity to play the upcoming Pokemon game while filming a commercial for Nintendo. ""[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall in love with a new game," Aguilera said. "We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus, It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn. But that was on set and yeah, it's just such a great way for your family to connect."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy