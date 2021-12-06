ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Sheen: I'm a "not-for-profit" actor

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Omens star tells the BBC he's now using his earnings to...

Daily Mail

'I'll be paying for it for a long time': Michael Sheen reveals he's turned himself into a 'not-for-profit' actor after putting his mansions up for sale to help the homeless

Michael Sheen has revealed he has become a 'not-for-profit' actor after putting his homes up for sale to help the homeless. The actor, 52, who is estimated to have a $16million net worth, spoke of how he made the 'liberating' decision to sell two mansions - in the US and the UK - and move back to Wales in order to raise funds for those in need.
HOMELESS
The Guardian

Michael Sheen: knowing when you have enough is a rare trait in the age of avarice

It is hard to find something to dislike about Michael Sheen. You have to really try: I managed to squeeze out the fact that he didn’t much enjoy his bow tie in Good Omens, but it took some effort. In an interview with the Big Issue last week, Sheen raised the Decent Bloke stakes again by explaining that he had “essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor”.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Michael Sheen's suits donated to charity shop by parents

Suits worn by Hollywood actor Michael Sheen have been donated to a charity shop by his parents to be sold online. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has put them up for auction on eBay with 99p starting prices. His mother, Irene, said he "asked us to find a good cause...
CHARITIES
primetimer.com

Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Stole the Show in ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’

Now it seems that some folks on Twitter were losing their minds over seeing Waddingham flaunt her ferocious vocal talents on Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City last night, but Ted Lasso fans should know better. After all, Waddingham was singing exactly the same iconic carol that she tore into in Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 “Carol of the Bells.” At one point in the episode, Waddingham’s Rebecca sings “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with a group of London buskers. (And you can see rehearsal footage of the number online.)
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Jeff Wald Dead at 77, Just 14 Months After Ex Wife Helen Reddy: Hollywood Wild Man Manager with Oversized Reputation

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: I’m told Jeff was on life support for two days and was removed from it yesterday after a brief illness. —————————————————————————- It’s only less than 14 months since the great pop singer Helen Reddy died of cancer. Now comes word that her infamous ex husband, Jeff Wald, has...
CELEBRITIES
