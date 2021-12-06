Yellowstone star Jefferson White is hosting the show's official podcast

The action movie star is in negotiations to star in Paramount+'s Kansas City, a mob drama from Oscar-nominated Yellowstone co-creator Sheridan and Emmy-winning Sopranos writer and Boardwalk Empire creator Winter, who will serve as showrunner. (Winter is developing another mob drama at Showtime with Goodfellas co-writer Nicholas Pileggi.) Stallone guest-starred on classic TV shows like Police Story and Kojak early in his career and, in 2017, appeared on This Is Us. But he has never starred in a TV series. "Kansas City follows a New York City Italian mobster, played by Stallone, forced to relocate to the most unlikely of places—Kansas City, Missouri," according to Deadline. "Set in present day, legendary mobster Sal (Stallone) is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power."
