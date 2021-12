As required by state laws passed in New York and Alabama, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee published a statement today selecting and recommending forms of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate—its preferred alternative to Libor—along with associated spread adjustments and conforming changes, to replace references to 1-week and 2-month U.S. dollar Libor in certain contracts affected by the state laws. Those tenors of Libor are scheduled to sunset on Dec. 31, 2021. The ARRC also published a set of frequently asked questions on the application of the New York state law.

