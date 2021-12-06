Yancey County Cattleman’s Association Christmas Meeting

ONSET – The Onset Bay Association’s Christmas in the Village is Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon to 3 p.m. Parking at the Pier, 186 Onset Ave., will be free. Patrons can visit Santa at Salerno’s Function Hall, 196 Onset Ave. There will also be cookie decorating and face painting at the Spinney Library, 259 Onset Ave., a community sing-a-long (carol books provided), ornament decorating and hot chocolate, and the lobster trap tree lighting at the Pier. There will be sweets and treats at local shops – look for the candy cane markers at participating locations. More details to come. If you would like to be involved, reach out to the OBA at onsetvillage@gmail.com.

