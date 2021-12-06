ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Yancey County Cattleman’s Association Christmas Meeting

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 5 days ago

The Yancey County Cattleman’s Association Meeting &...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town kicks off Thursday

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Downtown Hazard is turning into a mini Hallmark movie beginning Thursday!. This three-day event takes from December 9th-11th. It includes many activities like an ice skating rink at the Triangle, an ugly Christmas sweater run and ice sculpting among other activities. WYMT Morning Anchor Dakota...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Wicked Local

Onset Bay Association’s Christmas in the Village is Saturday, Dec. 11

ONSET – The Onset Bay Association’s Christmas in the Village is Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon to 3 p.m. Parking at the Pier, 186 Onset Ave., will be free. Patrons can visit Santa at Salerno’s Function Hall, 196 Onset Ave. There will also be cookie decorating and face painting at the Spinney Library, 259 Onset Ave., a community sing-a-long (carol books provided), ornament decorating and hot chocolate, and the lobster trap tree lighting at the Pier. There will be sweets and treats at local shops – look for the candy cane markers at participating locations. More details to come. If you would like to be involved, reach out to the OBA at onsetvillage@gmail.com.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Yancey Senior Center
myeasternshoremd.com

Kent County meetings

The Kent County Planning Commission will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. For more details and to view the agenda, visit www.kentcounty.com/committees/planning. The Chestertown Environmental Committee is slated to meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Go to townofchestertown.com/events/category/government-meetings for more information. The Chestertown Mayor and Council will meet...
KENT COUNTY, MD
Appeal-Democrat

It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Colusa County

Festivities are planned across Colusa County this weekend to kick off the holiday season, starting with the annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event on Friday. Market Street – the main drag in downtown Colusa – will be shut down between Fourth and Eighth streets Friday evening and lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more for the beloved “Christmas Tyme in Colusa” event, a holiday tradition that is more than two decades old.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport Renaissance Association presents Small Town Christmas

Sleigh bells will be ringing in Freeport as a holiday celebration returns Saturday. The Freeport Renaissance Association presents its Small Town Christmas. The association had virtual and socially distanced activities last year, and there was no parade. “I just think it’s going to be a really good opportunity for community...
FREEPORT, PA
Newport Plain Talk

Cocke County’s Christmas Angels working to make holiday special

COCKE COUNTY—Several individuals, businesses and organizations have joined forces to make the upcoming Christmas holiday bright for children across the community. Angela Huskey-Grooms of State Farm Insurance and Joe Lane of Lane’s Wiring & Summit Electrical Services started a toy drive in Cocke County nearly three years ago. The East...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

Clark’s Christmas Kids: Meet foster parent, Carol Wyre

Meet Carol Wyre. She’s been a foster parent for the past two decades and says that Clark’s Christmas Kids is a blessing not just to the children, but also for both biological and foster parents. According to Carol, your gifts are such help around the holidays because they allow foster parents to focus on making their homes more welcoming for children who would rather be with their parents during this time of year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Salina Post

Republic County judge elected to magistrate association board

TOPEKA—District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford was re-elected president of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association. The organization, open to all state district magistrate court judges, elected officers to serve in the coming year during a virtual conference for judges in October. Ashford serves in Johnson County of the 10th Judicial...
TOPEKA, KS
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Washington County Recycling Association receives award

Members of the Washington County Recycling Association (WCRA), 440 S. 3rd St., received the Step Forward Award from ServeNebraska, a Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission program. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
kchi.com

County Commission Meeting Tuesday

The Livingston County Commissioners meet next Tuesday in regular session. The commission meeting begins at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 11:00, they will meet with Grand River Township to discuss Township Roads. Other items on the agenda include County Road and Bridge Matters and Administrative...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy