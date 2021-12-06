ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is developing a Battle Chasers TV adaptation

primetimer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolstad is teaming with Acorn TV to write and executive produce a live-action fantasy series...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film

“Can I lighten your load?” Gunpowder Milkshake made its way to Netflix this summer with a starry all-female cast and some flashy style; however, when it comes down to it, the film is nothing more than a John Wick clone. Since John Wick made its way into theaters back in 2014, the film is notable for changing the way action movies are made. These days, rarely do you get movies with a million cuts per second to hide the stunt double during the action sequences. Plus, Wick is known for its incredible style and creating an organization called The Continental. That’s essentially the gist of what Gunpowder Milkshake is. The film centers around Sam, a 12-year-old who was trained to be an elite assassin by The Firm, a ruthless crime syndicate that her mother worked for. A big job goes wrong and all hell breaks loose, with Sam gaining help from her mother’s trusted associates: The Librarians. Gunpowder Milkshake proudly wears its John Wick roots on its sleeve; The film never hides the fact that it’s essentially a clone of the popular action series, nor does it do much to separate itself from Wick and other action films. The premise of an “assassin” being betrayed by their own kind has been done to death at this point, and Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t even try to reinvent the wheel. Is it cool to see Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino kick some major ass? Definitely, but the film is more about style than substance.
MOVIES
primetimer.com

Thora Birch exits Netflix's Addams Family series Wednesday for personal reasons after filming the bulk of her role

Birch is dealing with a family illness and had to fly back to the United States from Romania, where the Tim Burton live-action series is being filmed, according to Deadline. "I hear Birch had finished filming the bulk of her series regular role as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only 'Normie' on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "The role will not be recast, with producers looking to add a new character to the show’s first season, I hear. It is unclear whether that character will take over for Tamara and help close out her planned storyline with both of them co-existing on the show or whether the new character will replace Tamara and Birch’s scenes will be reshot."
TV & VIDEOS
pcinvasion.com

Marvel MMORPG is in development by DC Universe Online creator

A new MMORPG is in development by the DC Universe Online developer, and it’s about to get super in here. In a surprise twist of cosmic and comic fate, a new MMORPG based on the world of Marvel is in development by Dimensional Ink Studios. But, what could potentially stoke the flames of war is that Dimensional Ink Studios previously worked on DC Universe Online.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

The Feminist Karate Union Story To Be Adapted As TV Series By Alloy Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Alloy Entertainment has secured the rights to How Ted Bundy’s Killing Spree Launched a Legion of Feminist Karate Masters, a story about The Feminist Karate Union, by Ivana Rihter, which was published on the Narratively media platform in October 2020. Alloy Entertainment president and CEO Leslie Morgenstein and EVP of Television Gina Girolamo will shepherd the development of the IP into a TV series. The article follows the creation of The Feminist Karate Union. Founded in Seattle in 1971, the group took off in what they called “the Bundy Bump,” after Ted Bundy’s killing spree in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acorn Tv#Turn Of The Century#Battle Chasers Tv
TheWrap

‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo to Develop FX Miniseries

Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator of the hit FX show “Reservation Dogs,” from an Indigenous group of writers and directors, is developing another FX show. Award-winning bestselling novelist, Jonathan Lee, is repped by CAA and 42. Lee is also an editor, and screenwriter. His latest novel “The Great Mistake” was published by Knopf in June. His 2016 work “High Dive” was chosen as a book of the year by The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.
TV SERIES
thepostathens.com

TV Review: Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' is a failed adaptation

From the surreal 90s grunge-esque high school romance that was Death Note to the uncanny valley CGI in the Fullmetal Alchemist movie, Netflix doesn't have a good track record when it comes to live-action adaptations of Japanese animation. Sadly, the 2021 Cowboy Bebop web series follows suit. As a show,...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Alcon Television Group Acquires ‘Battle Chasers’

In a preemptive move, Alcon Television Group has acquired the comic book series “Battle Chasers” from comic book artist Joe Madureira, the company announced on Monday. “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad is attached to write and executive produce. It was recently announced the popular mega-selling comic series will return with...
BUSINESS
Empire

Reacher: First Trailer For The TV Adaptation Of Lee Child's Books

In the past, Lee Child's gruff former military police investigator has reached the big screen in the shape of Tom Cruise. Now, though, Prime Video has Alan Ritchson in the role for a telly version, and fans of Reacher's hulking form are likely to be a tad happier with this version of the character, even if he does seem a little chattier than a man known for "Reacher says nothing". Check out the first teaser...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NME

‘Ico’ creators reveal look at classic PS2 game’s early development

The creators behind cult PS2 classic Ico have marked the game’s 20th anniversary with a look at its earliest iteration. Developed by Team ICO – an offshoot of Sony Japan Studios – and originally released in 2001, Ico saw the eponymous protagonist, a young man born with horns, trying to guide his companion Yorda out of a labyrinthine castle where both had been trapped. A masterpiece of minimalist design, the game inspired successors in Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Women Is Losers’ Star Lorenza Izzo Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and producer Lorenza Izzo (Hacks, Women Is Losers) has signed with M88 and its sister company Uncmmn for representation. The Chilean performer will next be seen in Greg Mottola’s Miramax comedy, Confess, Fletch, opposite Jon Hamm. She can currently be seen in HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks, and in Lissette Feliciano’s award-winning film Women Is Losers, which was released by HBO Max after premiering in competition at SXSW. Izzo also produced the latter title, in which she stars opposite Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu. The actress has previously appeared on the film side in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar winner Once Upon a...
MOVIES
Empire

Henry Golding To Lead TV Adaptation Of Dean Koontz's Nameless

We saw Henry Golding as the lethal title character in Snake Eyes earlier this year, and he'll be dispensing tough justice again for a new small screen project. Golding is attached to lead the TV adaptation of Dean Koontz's short thrillers Nameless. Koontz’s series of 12 short thrillers, which were...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone Is Starring On A TV Show For The First Time, And The Yellowstone Creator Is Involved

For decades, Sylvester Stallone has been known to the public as a titan of cinema. The 75-year-old Hollywood legend has been Rocky Balboa, Judge Dredd and even King Shark of The Suicide Squad. Despite this, Stallone keeps finding ways to change things up, and he’s now set to do so again. The actor is officially set to take on his first starring role in a TV series. And if that weren’t exciting enough, the series comes from the mind of Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Leverage: Redemption renewed for Season 2

IMDb TV has ordered a second season of the heist drama follow-up to TNT's Leverage. Cast members Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Gina Bellman, Noah Wyle, Aleyse Shannon and Aldis Hodge are set to return -- although it's unclear if Hodge, who recurred in Season 1, will be part of the show full-time in Season 2. "Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure,” Leverage: Redemption executive producer Dean Devlin said in a statement. “So excited we get to do it all over again.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy