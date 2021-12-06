ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Titusville foster mother accused in 4-year-old’s death asks for bond

BREVRAD COUNTY, Fla. — A Titusville foster mom accused of murdering a 4-year-old placed in her care is trying to bond out of custody as her criminal case moves forward.

Lakeisha Mitchell’s attorney said his client denies causing the injuries that killed 4-year-old Joy King-Castro.

The girl was found unresponsive in her foster mother, Lakeisha Mitchell’s, home back in August.

Mitchell is now charged with the girl’s murder.

Brevard County Medical Examiner Dr. Sajid Qaiser was called to the stand during a bond hearing to describe the injuries he found on Joy’s body.

Qaiser said the cause of the girl’s death was blunt force trauma, bodily injuries with strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide.

The judge said he will provide a written ruling on Mitchell’s bond status by the end of the week.

In the months since her death, Channel 9 learned Joy had a history of behavioral problems. We also discovered that prior to Joy’s death, two other foster children were removed from Mitchell’s home after an allegation of abuse.

No charges were filed in that case.

SNTONonS
4d ago

The little girl didn't get bond from this Monster she deserves death! We the people have the right to give her a fast speedy trail hang her

Mona Mccabe
4d ago

Two other children had been removed from her care!!! Why was she given the little girl??? DCF you guys are the ones responsible for the little baby girl’s death!

Lashonda Davis
4d ago

lord forgive me for what I'm about to say. even though I know that you are a forgiving God... I feel like sine she took the life of a little child they should make her do life without light. since Joy had to walk into the light before her time. she's an Joyful Angel right about now. But heck no. Burn that request up. LORD FORGIVE ME..

