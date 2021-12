In a letter to the CFPB today, the American Bankers Association and the Consumer Bankers Association emphasized the need for consistent consumer protection and a level playing field for payments products offered by banks and big tech firms. As CFPB conducts an inquiry into payment platforms offered by companies like Facebook and PayPal, ABA and CBA called on the CFPB to carefully consider three core issues. These include: the extent to which consumers have control over their data, how consumers are being protected from loss of value or fraud and the preservation of competition and consumer choice.

