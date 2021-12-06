ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel movie round-up: 'Shang-Chi' getting a sequel; will Hailee Steinfeld and M.O.D.O.K. be seen in 'Ant-Man 3'?

wjtn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not quite that "two truths and a lie," trope, but instead, one confirmed truth, and two more rumors for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is getting a sequel. Director Destin Daniel Cretton will return for a...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi deleted scene reveals link to the first Iron Man movie

A deleted scene from the recently released Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has revealed a link to the first Iron Man film and the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the fake Mandarin twist in Iron Man 3, we saw the real Mandarin appear...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Shang-Chi 2 takes huge step forward

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel has taken a big step forward, as it's been confirmed that filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will return to work on Shang-Chi 2. Cretton, who also directed the first Marvel movie starring Simu Liu, is now attached to write and direct...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Jonathan Majors
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Perfect Response to Sequel News

On Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got a long-awaited piece of news, when it was confirmed that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially in the works, with director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed to return. This comes after months of rumblings about a sequel to the film, which is currently the highest-grossing blockbuster of 2021. Simu Liu, who stars in the film franchise as Shang-Chi, recently took to Twitter to celebrate the news — and to poke fun at critics. In a post, which you can check out below, Liu argued that the film "flopped so hard we got a sequel."
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Confirms Shang-Chi 2, Plans New Disney+ Spinoff Series

Marvel Confirms Shang-Chi 2, Plans New Disney+ Spinoff Series. Given the runaway success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it was only a matter of time before Marvel got the ball rolling on a sequel. But now, it’s official. Deadline brings word that Destin Daniel Cretton has formally signed on to write and direct Shang-Chi 2. And that’s not all: Cretton is also working with Marvel on a new series for Disney+.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Round Up#The Ten Rings#Abc News#Onyx Collective#Pym Tech#Marvel Comics#Loki#Abc Audio
cosmicbook.news

'Shang-Chi' Sequel and Disney Plus Series In The Works

A Shang-Chi sequel and a Disney Plus series are in the works from director Daniel Daniel Cretton who has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney, Marvel Studios, and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. While Cretton's Disney Plus series is unknown, it could be a spinoff from Shang-Chi focusing on Xialing...
TV SERIES
wjtn.com

Check out the brand-new teaser to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1'

If your Spidey senses were tingling on Saturday, it was for a good reason: We got us our first peek at Sony Pictures Animation's follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Along with more eye-popping visuals came an official title: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse -- and a...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Get Excited, Marvel Fans — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Is Getting a Sequel!

Marvel fans can rejoice in the fact that a sequel of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is happening at Disney+. The news comes after filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton secured a multi-year overall deal with Disney's Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective, which also gives him the chance to develop TV projects — including a MCU series that's already in development for Disney+. Cretton will continue on as the director and writer of the forthcoming Marvel sequel film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Cinema Blend

Shang-Chi 2 Is Officially Moving Forward At Marvel Thanks To A Key Hire

Aside from Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow finally scoring her own movie more than a decade after being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ 2021 film slate has otherwise spotlighted new characters. We met the Eternals a month ago, and two months before that, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings saw Simu Liu’s title hero jumping into action. Well, Shang-Chi 2 is indeed now on the horizon thanks to news of a key hire for the sequel coming in.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

Starring in 'Hawkeye' wrapped up two of Vera Farmiga's career goals...with a bow

Vera Farmiga can be seen again today in the fourth episode of Hawkeye, which just dropped on Disney+. The Paranormal Activity series star had two big reasons to hop on board as the socialite Eleanor Bishop: One, to play True Grit Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld's mom, and also because she has a thing for bows and arrows.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Learn How to Draw Shang-Chi in New Video From Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is now available on digital platforms, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Marvel’s Director of Visual Development Andy Park has made a video showing how to draw Shang-Chi. Along with the video on drawing Shang-Chi, Parks also shared some of the concept...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy