Marvel movie round-up: 'Shang-Chi' getting a sequel; will Hailee Steinfeld and M.O.D.O.K. be seen in 'Ant-Man 3'?

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO