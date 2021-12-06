ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Boston College And East Carolina To Meet In Military Bowl In Annapolis

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

(AP) — East Carolina (7-5, American Athletic) and Boston College (6-6, ACC) will face off in the Military Bowl played at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The game is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. TOP PLAYERS. East Carolina: RB Keaton Mitchell is a first-team all-conference...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

