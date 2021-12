Rumor has it Ellen Pompeo has already decided to quit her role as Merideth Grey from "Grey's Anatomy" after sixteen years because of its work environment. An inside source revealed that the actress is done for good with the television series and wants to participate no longer. According to the National Enquirer via Suggest, the reason for the celebrity's sudden departure is that her things at work have become more toxic than she had expected.

