Sofia Vergara Mixes Luxury Labels With a Chic Walmart Sweater Dress & Booties for ‘The Good Boss’ Screening

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
 5 days ago
If there’s one thing we know to be absolutely true about Sofia Vergara, it’s that whether she’s onscreen or off, her fashion sense is incomparable.

The “Modern Family” alum stylishly stepped out on Sunday to enjoy a screening of “The Good Boss” movie, which is also available to stream on Netflix. The film stars Javier Bardem as he plays a Spanish factory boss who tries to keep his company on top.

For the evening, Vergara wore a black one-shoulder sweater dress from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Walmart collection. She accessorized the number with chunky gold bracelets, a cheetah print face mask and a patent leather Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

Prior to stepping out, the “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, which gave a closer look at her outfit of the day.

Vergara elevated her black dress with a pair of black platform ankle boots. Her chunky suede boots were complete with a stacked platform and a sharp pointy heel. Her footwear choice is no surprise as she tends to gravitate towards height-defying heels. The actress usually keeps platform heels, breezy wedges and powerful pumps in rotation.

Her wardrobe consists of eye-catching prints and silhouettes that feel effervescent and radiant. Vergara’s go-to garment styles include edgy swimsuits, flowy and structured dresses and intricate suiting.

“The Smurfs” star is no stranger to the fashion industry and has a serious track record to prove it. She recently starred in a handbag campaign for the luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. In 2019, she launched her collection of denim jeans with Walmart . The size-inclusive collection features pieces that embrace all body types. She has her fragrance, Sofia by Sofia Vergara, that’s available to purchase online and in stores nationwide. Vergara also has a partnership with Foster Grant that strives to give one pair of reading glasses to a person in need for every pair of glasses purchased through the collaboration.

See more of Sofia Vergara’s style through the years .

Add black booties to pair with virtually any outfit in your closet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Bootie, $160

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Dyvine Bootie, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Aquatalia Posey Suede Ankle Boots, $495

