Succession Season 3 is coming to an end, and now HBO has posted a teaser for the Season 3 finale. The brief video sets up a lot of drama to come in the last episode. Obviously this video is meant only for people who are caught up with the show so far, so bear that in mind before clicking play. In short, it seems some of the major Season 3 events will come to a head. "All will be revealed," HBO says in the video's description, borrowing a line that Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) says.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO