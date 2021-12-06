ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite (for PC) Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a mighty weight of expectations surrounding Halo Infinite, following two less positively received main entries and six-year wait since Halo 5's release. Thankfully, Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer relieved much of the concern when it dropped days before the game's official launch. It plays fantastically on PC, a weighty mix...

www.pcmag.com

fingerguns.net

Bright Memory: Infinite Review (PC) – One To Remember

Slight disclaimer to start with: I didn’t realise Bright Memory: Infinite was a sequel/reboot. Furthermore, didn’t realise that our own Andy reviewed the first one this time last year. Completely passed me by. However, Andy reviewed Bright Memory on console with issues, I’m running on a decent enough gaming PC, and [hopefully] should be a different experience.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Tunche (PC) - Review

Beat-em-ups are something of a lost art in this day and age. Games like Final Fight and Streets of Rage are becoming less prevalent, perhaps due to a mixture of graphics and technology improving and flogging impressionable young children to spend more money at arcades becoming less feasible. But they’re not totally gone yet, and every so often a new title hops in to try to “beat em up.”
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Players Want to Opt Out of Crossplay Due to PC Cheaters

PC cheaters have made their way to Halo Infinite, leaving players wanting to opt out of crossplay matches. Cheaters in a free-to-play online multiplayer are, at this point, inevitable. Halo Infinite is the latest game to be plagued with waves of cheating, causing some problems for fans of the new competitive shooter. Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta has only been live for a few weeks now, but its fast popularity has made it a target for cheaters and hackers alike.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

December 2021 PC game releases — Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, Endwalker

We’re closing out the year with a bang. The PC game releases in December 2021 include Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, Icarus, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Chorus, Syberia: The World Before, The Gunk, and many others. These should, hopefully, tide you over until we welcome the new year. Note: Take a...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Halo Reach#Pc Game
heypoorplayer.com

Monster Bash HD Review (PC)

I am familiar with Apogee Entertainment through everyone’s favorite proprietary software format of the ’90s—Shareware! I hate to date myself, but many of my first PC gaming experiences happened on it: Apogee’s own Commander Keen and Duke Nukem, and Epic’s Jill of the Jungle. I’m always happy to see the developers of my youth alive and kicking. Despite Shareware’s prolificness, there are plenty of games I missed from that period, including Apogee’s Monster Bash in 1993.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review (PC)

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review: The Return of a Classic Deckbuilding Adventure. It’s not every day you can return to a game you love with fresh eyes. I mean, sure, you can always replay a game after putting it down, but it can be hard to find the motivation. And while many AAA games get remade at a brisk clip, it’s more of a rarity for indies. We’re lucky if indie games get one release, let alone multiple. So when one of my all-time favorite indies announced it was getting a totally remastered and polished build, I perked up. That game is called Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition. It effectively takes all the elements I loved in the game several years ago, fine-tunes most everything, and gives fans a huge incentive to pick it up once more. Keep reading this Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition review to see how the game shapes up some five years after I last played it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Has Some Hidden Modes on PC

Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode has some hidden modes on PC, which seem only to be accessible if you boot up the game in offline mode. As spotted by Reddit user u/WickedSoldier991, Halo Infinite appears to include 14 additional multiplayer game modes as yet unavailable in the main online game, including unreleased Arena, Fiesta, Ranked and Tactical mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

This Halo Infinite Promo Lets You See Your Face On Master Chief's Body

Microsoft has launched a new Halo Infinite promotional campaign that lets you "become" Master Chief. Fans can scan their face on this website and have their likeness superimposed in Master Chief's armor. It goes beyond just that, however, as the video shows what you might look like in the heat...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
HackerNoon

Punk Wars Review: A Fallout Inspired City Builder (PC)

Indie developers Strategy Forge S.A. deliver a new take on the 4X strategy genre, Punk Wars. Punk Wars blends steampunk, steelpunk, atompunk, and dieselpunk aesthetics into one game. The more I played it, the more my eyes glazed over. Punk Wars dropped the ball with a pretty abysmal selection of units. The most prominent victim of Strategy Forge’s design choices is the main map, which is graphically uninteresting due to its sole use of brown as basically the only color.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Clone Drone In The Danger Zone Review (PC) – Robot War

A third person rogue-lite scrapper with oodles of charm, Clone Drone In The Danger Zone is a light-hearted and thoroughly enjoyable game. The Finger Guns Review. There’s nothing that makes you realise how vast the video game landscape is than finding out about a game that has sold an eye watering number and has more than 15k “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam that you’ve never heard of. Here’s Clone Drone In The Danger Zone, a game that launched out of an extensive period of early access in July 2021 and still has an active multiplayer scene, that had totally slipped me by. It’s worth going back to review these games because you might be in the same boat as I was. And this one is certainly worth your time.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Halo Infinite review: A great shooter, still in progress

“Halo Infinite isn't going to reinvent the shooter genre, but it's a fun solo and multiplayer experience that can only get better with time.”. This little exchange between an Echo-216 pilot and Master Chief in Halo Infinite’s campaign is a thesis moment for the game itself. For 20 years, Xbox has been synonymous with Halo. The shooter series has defined Microsoft’s entire foray into gaming, with Master Chief reaching icon status. Even when the series took a downturn when 343 Industries first took the helm from Bungie, Microsoft and Xbox fans alike stayed committed to the franchise’s future. It’s all they knew.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

'Halo Infinite' fan finds hidden battle-royale-style mode on PC

Halo Infinite has no shortage of multiplayer game modes for you and your fellow Spartans to try out, but one Redditor discovered that there are 14 more that developer 343 didn't tell us about, including one that combines team deathmatch with battle royale mechanics called Attrition. Reddit user WickedSoldier991 stumbled upon these "hidden" modes when they launched the game in Steam's offline mode, and they were able to save the modes so they could play them online in custom games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Halo Games, Ranked: Counting Down the Titles In Xbox's Excellent FPS Series

We’ve waited six long years, but the newest Halo game, Halo Infinite, is finally here. Using the next-gen power of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, Master Chief’s latest adventure features an expansive world to explore as you annihilate aliens. Plus, the competitive multiplayer we all know and love makes its triumphant return.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Solar Ash (PC) Review

It is always deeply refreshing when a game comes around that is not only built by a solid company, but is also an interesting evolution of the genre. I’ve been excited about Solar Ash since I first saw its announcement during one of Sony’s State of Play presentations. All I needed was to see Heart Machine’s logo, and hear that eerie sci-fi music sting and I knew this was going to be something I wanted to play—with Heart Machine’s previous game, Hyper Light Drifter being one of my favourite indie titles of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Halo Infinite tech review video shows the recommended settings for PC

Microsoft's highly anticipated sixth main entry in its legendary shooter series, Halo Infinite, is about to be released simultaneously for Windows PC and Xbox consoles. A new tech review video now discusses the recommended settings for PC gamers who are looking for the best compromise between visual quality and performance.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Niantic Unlocks the Frame Rate in Pokemon Go on iOS

Anyone playing Pokemon Go on their iPhone can now unlock a much smoother playing experience. As The Verge reports, developer Niantic just released a new version (1.191.0) of Pokemon Go for iOS, and with it quietly added the ability to unlock the frame rate beyond the previous lock of 30fps. The option can be found in the Advanced Settings of the app where you can tap a Native Refresh Setting, which will then display a green tick and the message "Native refresh rate unlocked."
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Upcoming Halo Infinite Multiplayer Modes Found in Development

Many fans have been both excited and hesitant about a new Halo game. While 343 Industries has learned a lot since releasing titles like Halo 4 and Halo 5, so has the market for first-person shooters. With free-to-play titles taking the world by storm, so has the monetization efforts by 343. With new skins and spartan cosmetics locked behind microtransactions, some players have voiced their concerns vehemently. Expressing displeasure for the six years of Halo Infinite’s development period, fans have been pushing back. So much so, that the entirety of the Halo Reddit community had to shut down to wade through all of the toxicity. With only a handful of modes available at the beta launch just a few weeks ago, players have been wondering about some other fan-favorite game modes. Now, revealed through some of the leaked API data, fans have been able to confirm a few upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer modes 343 is actively developing.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

'Halo Infinite' Is a Fun Sandbox Stuck Inside a Very Old Video Game

This is what Halo is now, by the way. It is an open world game that sets you loose into a sandbox and tells you that you can take on a myriad of challenges, or even the game’s campaign missions, in whatever sequence you’d like. Infinite gives players a big map with a moderate amount of things to do, and all of them are familiar designs from the open world game lexicon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Halo Infinite technical analysis for the campaign

Digital Foundry colleagues conducted a detailed technical analysis of the campaign by: Halo Infinite compiled. There are technical shortcomings here, but they still can’t detract from a great firstperson shooter in terms of content. Halo Infinite is out tomorrow for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The multiplayer beta is...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

343 Industries on how Halo Infinite’s campaign takes the franchise in a bold new direction

Last month, Xbox made the surprise move to release the full multiplayer suite for developer 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite a few weeks early. It was a big way to celebrate the iconic sci-fi series’ 20th anniversary, but it also meant that half the game — the campaign — was still to come in December. Picking up 18 months after the events of 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians, Infinite‘s story follows longtime Halo hero Master Chief as he awakens to fight the aliens known as The Banished on the mysterious ‘Zeta Halo’ ringworld.
VIDEO GAMES

