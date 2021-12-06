Halo Infinite (for PC) Review

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review: The Return of a Classic Deckbuilding Adventure. It’s not every day you can return to a game you love with fresh eyes. I mean, sure, you can always replay a game after putting it down, but it can be hard to find the motivation. And while many AAA games get remade at a brisk clip, it’s more of a rarity for indies. We’re lucky if indie games get one release, let alone multiple. So when one of my all-time favorite indies announced it was getting a totally remastered and polished build, I perked up. That game is called Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition. It effectively takes all the elements I loved in the game several years ago, fine-tunes most everything, and gives fans a huge incentive to pick it up once more. Keep reading this Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition review to see how the game shapes up some five years after I last played it.

