Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT dynamic RGB keyboard has per-key backlighting and 6 macro keys

Keep your desk in order and work efficiently with the IKEA LÅNESPELARE Mouse Bungee. This helpful gadget keeps your mouse cord tidy and avoids tangles. What’s more, you can adjust the cord’s flexibility by pulling upwards on the metal spring. That way, it can be as loose or as taut as you like. Plus, with its black color, this workspace gadget blends in with the rest of your tech. Meanwhile, the metal base’s silicone dots keep the LÅNESPELARE securely in its place. So it doesn’t move around your desk while you’re working. Moreover, it blends in seamlessly with the other products in the LÅNESPELARE collection. Say goodbye to cord clutter from your mouse, while keeping your wired connectivity with this workspace gadget.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO