Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT dynamic RGB keyboard has per-key backlighting and 6 macro keys

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Game better than before when you use the Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT dynamic RGB keyboard. With per-key RGB backlighting, it actually lets you choose from 10 onboard lighting effects. What’s more, you can use iCUE software to customize your own effects. Use the 6 dedicated macro keys to activate functions,...

Related
Android Headlines

Save Big On OLED/QLED TVs For Black Friday – Sony, LG & More

Black Friday is one of the best times to pick up a new TV, because you get some really good deals, like on these OLED models from various top brands. Amazon is currently having a deals on OLED TV models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Savings are up to 34% off, bringing prices down by quite a bit on these models.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Save Up To $150 On G-Sync Monitors, RGB Keyboards And More

Buying a graphics card at a fair price might have to wait until next year, but that's not the case for other gaming gear. Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically bring a whole bunch of discounts on PC gaming items, and this year is no exception. While Black Friday has not technically arrived, the deals have, including savings on a wide range of monitors.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Blank keys, big savings – type like a legend with these Das Keyboard Black Friday deals

The ultimate Black Friday sale is here for keyheads everywhere now that Das Keyboard is offering 15% off storewide through November 29 (as well as through Amazon). Think you can type? Prove it with the Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate for just $143.65 and master the label-less keycaps over either Cherry MX Brown or Cherry MX Blue switches for the ultimate typing experience. If that is a little too intense for your liking – or you just need a smaller tenkeyless model – grab the Das Keyboard 4C TKL for just $118.15.
ELECTRONICS
Tidbits

Cleaning a 2021 MBP M1 Pro keyboard

The Apple site doesn’t have any really great resources for keyboard cleaning the 2021 MBP M1 Pro keyboard. The only page I could find was help in cleaning an unresponsive keyboard. And that article was written in 2017. My keyboard works just fine (it’s only 3 weeks old) and to...
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

Logitech’s Pop Keys keyboard looks fantastic but isn’t the best for typing

The Logitech Pop Keys keyboard caught my eye in a Staples a few weeks ago. It’s a hard keyboard to miss — sporting odd circular keycaps like some old-school typewriter along with fancy colour palettes and dedicated emoji buttons, it really stands out. Plus, it’s a mechanical keyboard — which is even better, in my books.
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

Save up to £56 on the Corsair K95 Platinum & XT keyboards

While Black Friday has wrapped up for 2021, Cyber Monday is now in full swing and serving up even more gaming and tech deals. We here at Jelly Deals have been cherry-picking the best offers for tech and gaming products, so you can find the cheapest prices and get the best value for your money.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

Genesis Unveil Neon 600 RGB White Gaming Headset

Bathed in white, the Genesis Neon 600 RGB White is a stylish headset for gamers. It is equipped with a mechanism that automatically fits the set to the user’s head. The manufacturer also included RGB illumination, which lights up the earpads. The illumination system does not require the user to install any additional software.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Key OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak reveals the expected

(Pocket-lint) - As we get closer to the phone being launched, more OnePlus 10 series details are beginning to surface. To go along with the huge render leak from recently, we now have a list of the important specifications. Those hoping for something exciting and unexpected may be disappointed, since...
CELL PHONES
theloadout.com

Enhance your setup with the Razer RGB gaming mouse pad, now 30% off

Sure, you may have the best gaming mouse, but your setup won’t be truly complete until you’ve got a good gaming mouse pad to back it up. Even a top of the range gaming mouse might have difficulty if you use it on a desk surface that has really awful traction. If you’re looking for the smoothest mouse glide, you can get the Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB gaming mouse pad on Amazon at 30% off for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to just $34.99.
ELECTRONICS
commercialintegrator.com

RGB Spectrum Unveils QuadView IPX Multiviewer

RGB Spectrum announced the launch of its QuadView IPX Multiviewer for displaying up to four selected signals on a single screen. According to the company, both HDMI and IP inputs are available. This provides access to content generated locally as well as from remote locations. The key features of the...
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

The stylish Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition is 26% off and just £30 for Cyber Monday

The Cooler Master Hyper 212 is one of the most popular CPU tower coolers on the market today, known for its affordability and performance. The RGB Black Edition maintains the value and performance quotient and adds a generous dose of style on top. Now, thanks to some nifty Cyber Monday deals, you can grab this swankier version of the 212 for just a little bit more over the original model.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Case

High Airflow Layout: Structured to improve your system’s cooling, complete with a steel grill front panel for optimal air intake. Light up Your PC: Includes three CORSAIR SP120 RGB PRO fans, each lined with eight individually addressable LEDs around the hub (24 total) Smart Case, Smart Lighting: The included Lighting...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

IKEA LÅNESPELARE Mouse Bungee keeps your mouse cord from getting in the way

Keep your desk in order and work efficiently with the IKEA LÅNESPELARE Mouse Bungee. This helpful gadget keeps your mouse cord tidy and avoids tangles. What’s more, you can adjust the cord’s flexibility by pulling upwards on the metal spring. That way, it can be as loose or as taut as you like. Plus, with its black color, this workspace gadget blends in with the rest of your tech. Meanwhile, the metal base’s silicone dots keep the LÅNESPELARE securely in its place. So it doesn’t move around your desk while you’re working. Moreover, it blends in seamlessly with the other products in the LÅNESPELARE collection. Say goodbye to cord clutter from your mouse, while keeping your wired connectivity with this workspace gadget.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones provide immersive sound and 50 mm drivers

Take your gaming audio to the next level with the Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones. These sleek headphones boast custom 50-millimeter Beryllium coated drivers and 7.1 surround sound. What’s more, simply press play to enjoy the angled magnesium ear cups and semi-open acoustics that create a realistic soundstage. Meanwhile, the lambskin ear pads and the Alcantara and coated canvas headband provide top-of-the-line durability and comfort. Additionally, the detachable boom mic works for both gamers and listeners. It even has a pop filter for incredible in-game clarity. Then, the onboard microphones give you premium audio quality, even when the mic is detached. Moreover, these gaming gadgets provide up to 22 hours of battery. Furthermore, the low-latency adapter helps you avoid audio delays between your PC and PlayStation. Get even more out of these headphones with the M&D Connect app.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger is customizable with any 4×6 photo or graphic

Power any wireless-charging smartphone or AirPods with the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger. Delivering up to 10 watts of power, this Twelve South product charges your devices quickly and efficiently. But it’s not just a wireless charger; you can also use it as a photo frame and display any 4×6 photo or graphic when not in use. Simply remove the magnetic front of the frame and add a photo to transform it into a home accessory. Moreover, the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger allows you to set your phone horizontally or vertically. So you can check a text message without having to remove it from the stand. Or lift your iPhone off with just one hand. Overall, its modern design and versatility make it a must-have for the bedroom, living room, or office.
ELECTRONICS
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

