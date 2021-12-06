Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT dynamic RGB keyboard has per-key backlighting and 6 macro keys

Take your gaming audio to the next level with the Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones. These sleek headphones boast custom 50-millimeter Beryllium coated drivers and 7.1 surround sound. What’s more, simply press play to enjoy the angled magnesium ear cups and semi-open acoustics that create a realistic soundstage. Meanwhile, the lambskin ear pads and the Alcantara and coated canvas headband provide top-of-the-line durability and comfort. Additionally, the detachable boom mic works for both gamers and listeners. It even has a pop filter for incredible in-game clarity. Then, the onboard microphones give you premium audio quality, even when the mic is detached. Moreover, these gaming gadgets provide up to 22 hours of battery. Furthermore, the low-latency adapter helps you avoid audio delays between your PC and PlayStation. Get even more out of these headphones with the M&D Connect app.
