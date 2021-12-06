ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13)

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-13) VS. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (12-12) Monday, December 6, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 111-92, 10/29/21 (Por.) LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 117-109, 11/9/21 (LAC) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (LAC) SERIES NOTES. • Monday's game is the fourth and final meeting between the Trail...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Around the Thanksgiving Table with the Portland Trail Blazers

Thanksgiving will be a special time for the 2021-2022 Portland Trail Blazers. The team has won four of their last five heading into the holiday, and get to spend it in the lovely San Francisco Bay area as they await a Friday matchup with Golden State. So as we sit...
NBA
lineups.com

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors 11/26/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (11/26/21) Two West Coast teams, the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) and Golden State Warriors (15-2) will battle the day after Thanksgiving at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors and Blazers are explosive offensive teams that rank highly in points per game, offensive efficiency, eFG% (effective field goal percentage), and 3P% (three-point percentage). The main difference between these two teams, though, is on the defensive end. Golden State is the best defensive team in the NBA, while Portland is one of the worst. Despite the coaching change, Portland continues to have significant issues on the defensive end. At this point, the Trail Blazers’ lack of defensive aptitude over multiple years likely does not reflect well on their franchise players, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who have been in Portland the longest. Either way, the Trail Blazers will need the Warriors to shoot poorly from the field and have an overall “off night” to grab a road win against a far superior team.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (10-11) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-16) After a rough three-game road trip without a single win, the Portland Trail Blazers look to bounce back against a struggling Detroit Pistons squad following a loss to the Utah Jazz 129-107. Anfernee Simons proved to be a bright spot for the Blazers against the Jazz, providing a season-high 24 points. Jusuf Nurkic also scored 24 points, alongside 10 rebounds and one assist. Detroit, meanwhile, comes to Portland after a close loss to the Los Angeles Lakers 110-106.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Tony Snell starting Monday for Norman Powell (knee)

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Tony Snell will start on Monday against the Utah Jazz in place of Norman Powell (knee). Snell has come off the bench in every appearance this season while only averaging 8.9 minutes per game, so the Trail Blazers may be starting him primarily to maintain continuity with the second unit. Nassir Little and Larry Nance should see more minutes off the bench due to Powell's injury.
NBA
thefocus.news

What is the recovery time for pneumothorax as CJ McCollum suffers collapsed lung?

We look at the recovery time for pneumothorax as Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum suffered a collapsed right lung…. The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a difficult period having lost six of their past seven games and suffering yet another injury to one of their star players.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs 12/2 Betting Guide

Despite extended absences for Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, and potentially Norman Powell, the Portland Trail Blazers need to take full advantage of this portion of the schedule. Sitting at 11-10 — a record that has them just 2.5 games ahead of the 11th-seed Sacramento Kings and one game behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth-seed — the Blazers play eight of their next nine games at the Moda Center. Considering their current 1-9 mark on the road, it’s obvious that Portland needs to capitalize on this homestand, regardless of who’s on the injury report, with the San Antonio Spurs next on the docket.
NBA
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers, down 4 key players, show fight but fade late and fall 102-90 to LA Clippers

This was a display effort Chauncey Billups has said he seeks from the Portland Trail Blazers. Yes, they lost 102-90 to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night at the Moda Center. But there is no shame in that given Damian Lillard (abdomen), CJ McCollum (rib contusion), Nassir Little (ankle), Anfernee Simons (ankle) — and their combined 62.0 points per game — watched from the bench in street clothes.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Game #24 12/4/21

Boston Celtics (12-11) at Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Celtics continue their West Coast trip with their second game in as many days as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second of a 5 game road trip for the Celtics. They lost a tough game in Utah on Friday. They will continue with two games in LA vs the Lakers and Clippers and close out the trip with the red hot Phoenix Suns. Portland is playing in the 3rd game of a 4 game home stand. This is the first of 2 games between these two teams this season. They will play in Boston on January 21.
NBA
NBA

CJ McCollum diagnosed with collapsed right lung

PORTLAND — Upon further examination, a CT scan revealed that Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (right lung), the team announced Tuesday. McCollum sustained the injury during the 4th quarter of Portland’s game versus Boston on December 4. A pneumothorax is a collapsed lung that occurs “when air...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Trail Blazers Game Notes#Portland Trail#Portland Home#Clippers#Lac#Fg
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (abdominal) expected to rest Tuesday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Lillard was held to 11 points on Monday and he has failed to score 20 in back-to-back games for the first time since the second and third game of the season. Anfernee Simons will likely draw the start on the second leg of the back-to-back if Lillard is ruled out. Dennis Smith could see a boost off the bench as well.
NBA
clutchpoints.com

Blazers get unfortunate injury update with CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that their star guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax, which is a collapsed lung, and will be further evaluated. It is unclear how long he will miss, but it could be a lengthy return time as this injury is nothing to mess around with.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

CJ McCollum Diagnosed With A Pneumothorax

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 7, 2021) - Upon further examination, a CT scan revealed that Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (right lung), the team announced today. McCollum sustained the injury during the 4th quarter of Portland's game versus Boston on December 4. He will be further evaluated before...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy