ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County pushing boosters, child vaccinations ahead of suspected surge

By Randi Bass
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMKn5_0dFcitUg00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 93% of Montgomery County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That milestone comes nearly a year after the very first COVID-19 vaccinations began.

Maryland sees large spike in coronavirus cases, reports over 1,800 cases for first time since April

The strategy has changed a lot since then, now focused on fighting off the predominant delta variant and the new omicron variant with booster shots and pediatric vaccinations.

The new omicron variant has yet to be detected in the county, and there’s still much left to learn about it, but it’s certainly something county leaders are keeping a close eye on.

“We’re obviously bracing ourselves for what we’re seeing in other parts of the country and other parts of the world. We’ve got to know the rhythm of this virus and I think we anticipate a spike,” said Montgomery County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz.

The demand for more doses is there, with over 214,000 vaccine boosters already administered and 35% of county 5 to 11-year-olds receiving at least one shot in just the last few weeks.

Here’s where each state stands with COVID-19 rates, deaths

On Monday morning, health officials say a very welcome shipment of 23,000 pediatric doses arrived in the county.

“The demand was high enough that even though we were asked to hold some vaccine in reserve, it really just didn’t make sense because of such high demand. We have not had enough vaccine up until this point to keep up with that demand,” said Sean O’Donnell, the county’s emergency preparedness manager.

Officials during Monday’s briefing highlighted slightly higher levels of transmission in the Upcounty, in areas like Clarksburg and Damascus, and in more western areas like Poolesville. They say residents of those areas should be extra vigilant and continue masking up indoors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Weekly update on COVID-19 in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Once again, Frederick County’s COVID transmission rate remains high despite the county being one of the most vaccinated areas in Maryland. According to the Frederick county health department, this week Frederick Health Hospital reported 50 COVID-19 patients – 39 in acute care, and 11 in the intensive care unit. As […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County makes changes to alcohol policy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services made some changes to their Highly Allocated product policy, also known as HAL, which is a policy that guarantees customers and license holders across the county have equal access to rare alcoholic items such as sought-after bourbons and whiskies. Officials said that beginning […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Poolesville, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Clarksburg, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WDVM 25

Valley Health Apple Blossom Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health is set to close its last stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Apple Blossom Mall on Saturday, Dec. 11. More than 12,000 shots have been administered at the clinic since it opened on May 12, 2021. Valley Health attributes the success of the clinic to having an interpreter available to […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

FCPS Board President Brad Young responds to DOJ findings

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been just over a week since the U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed Frederick County Public Schools pervasively misused seclusion and restraint practices against students with disabilities.  Following the release of this report, Superintendent Terry Alban has been placed on administrative leave. Newly elected Board President Brad Young says […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick Co. School Superintendent Placed on Administrative Leave

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools, Dr. Theresa Alban, has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The decision comes after the school district reached a settlement following a Justice Department investigation into the school system’s mistreatment of students with disabilities. At this time there is no word on how long Alban […]
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Vaccinations#Weather#Booster#Emergency Preparedness#Montgomery County Council
WDVM 25

Loudoun County approves new names for portions of Routes 7 and 50

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors approved new names for Route 7 and Route 50 on Thursday, two popular roadways that were part of the county’s movement to reconsider landmarks and symbols that were named after Confederate and segregationist leaders. Harry Byrd Highway (Route 7) will be called Leesburg Pike, […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors adopts redistricting plan for election districts

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has adopted a redistricting plan for nine election districts. “Redistricting is a legally required process to draw new electoral boundaries to ensure proportional representation as populations grow and shift over time. It is done to create election districts with roughly equal numbers of people, […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Man wanted for armed robbery at Rockville store

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for an armed robbery at a store in Rockville. According to police, on Dec. 8, a suspect entered a CVS pharmacy on the 1400 block of Rockville Pike. The suspect approached an employee and signaled that he had […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

Inova Loudoun receives two national awards

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun Hospital recently received two national awards for their patient safety and quality of care at its northern Virginia hospitals. Inova Fair Oaks and Inova Loudoun were named top hospitals by The Leapfrog Group, one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. “While we don’t aspire to attain […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

West Virginia raises concerns as inflation hits 40-year high

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginians are reacting to the latest spike of inflation in the economy. Spurred by increasing prices at the gas pump, as well as the grocery store, the annual rate of inflation in the U.S. is 6.8%. It hasn’t been that high since 1982. Many progressives hope the president’s social infrastructure […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Grassroots immigration rights group, CASA, cheers override of Governor Hogan veto on ICE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — While the Maryland General Assembly has been consumed with redistricting this week, other vetoes from Governor Larry Hogan have been center stage. Lawmakers have overridden his veto of a bill that would keep state and local law enforcement from coordinating their work with federal immigration customs enforcement — or “ICE.” At […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Police and Santa Claus ride Harley through town to benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On a Harley Davidson, Santa and his elves from the Montgomery County Police Department rode from Germantown to Bethesda to benefit the Children’s Inn at the NIH. The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health is a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies. All […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Manassas Park schools closed Friday as police investigate threat

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — School buildings in the city of Manassas Park, Va. are closed Friday as school officials and police investigate a school shooting threat made via text message Thursday night. WDVM 25 confirmed with Manassas Park Police there is no threat to the community, and officers have identified a suspect. Police say […]
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WDVM 25

Council of Governments holds annual meeting, announces 2022 leadership

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) held their annual membership meeting in the District of Columbia on Wednesday. The members of the group discussed the accomplishments of 2021 and plans when looking ahead. District At-Large Councilmember Robert White, who served as the 2021 Board of Directors Chair for COG., said, “When […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy