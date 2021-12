Jake DeBrusk wants out of Boston. It was the worst-kept secret in hockey -- at least until DeBrusk confirmed his intent to find a new employer himself this past week. Only, there's a slight problem. DeBrusk hasn't been, uh, good this season. He hasn't been good in a while, actually, prefacing his disappointing seven points in 19 games this season with an even-worse 2021 output of 14 in 41. At the moment, very few NHL teams are likely to line up around the block for a replacement-level winger making $3.675 million per year.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO