ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Peacock’s THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE

Peacock has released these official key art and trailer for their new original holiday movie ‘THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE’ which premieres Thursday, December 9. The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Will Forte Is Shooting Villains, Blowing Stuff Up and Saving the World in First 'MacGruber' Trailer

Back in action and ready to rumble! The hilariously inept special operations agent MacGruber is returning for a new TV series on Peacock, and the stakes are higher than ever. Peacock released the first official teaser for the new series, starring Will Forte as the eponymous patriotic super agent who must, again, put his life on the line for the sake of the world.
TV SERIES
theface.com

Trailer of the Week: Euphoria series two

The ​“Official Tease” for series two of Euphoria, the pandemic-delayed return of the breakout drama show of 2019. I can’t remember 2019, because Covid has wiped both my short- and long-term memory. Well, Euphoria was a Very Big Deal in the good old days of two years ago. It’s the...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Peacemaker Trailer Previews the John Cena Series

HBO Max has revealed the official Peacemaker trailer and key art, which preview the upcoming series starring John Cena. You can view the Peacemaker trailer below and you’ll find the poster underneath. Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022 and extends the world that James Gunn...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Will Forte
Person
Jorma Taccone
Person
Ryan Phillippe
SFGate

Peacock Orders ‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer; ‘MacGruber’ returns; Daredevil confirmed: Buzz

Whoa. Keanu Reeves is back as Neo / Mr. Anderson in the new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections,” though we still don’t know if he’s plugged back into the Matrix, had his memory wiped or some other blue pill/red pill explanation for what happened to our hero from the original trilogy. The fourth “Matrix” movie, directed by Lana Wachowski and also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, will premiere Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Nbc#Peacock Streaming Service
Collider

New 'MacGruber' TV Show Trailer Reveals His Biggest Threat Yet

Look out, MacGyver — there’s a new hero in town, and he isn’t afraid to punch below the belt. Peacock has officially released a new trailer for MacGruber, the upcoming Will Forte parody series hitting the streamer on December 16, showing off all-new fights, explosions, and stunts that are certain to push the SNL parody to new levels, with the eight-episode series also featuring Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Billy Zane in a very impressive beret.
TV SERIES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Amazon’s Jack Reacher TV Series

Amazon has premiered the trailer for “Reacher,” the new TV series adaptation of Lee Child’s novel series about veteran military police investigator turned civilian drifter Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise starred as the character in both the well-regarded 2012 Christopher McQuarrie-directed film and the not so well thought of 2016 Ed...
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Peacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope against your standard world-threatening madman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Mix 97.9 FM

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Whoa.

There’s another Matrix Resurrections trailer out and it’s just as vague and mysterious as the first one. But hey: You remember what Morpheus said in the first film. No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. Clearly that’s what they want you to do!
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” Series Trailer

HBO Max has premiered the trailer for “Station Eleven,” the post-apocalypse set drama that follows the survivors of a devastating flu pandemic as they attempt to rebuild society. The saga reportedly spans multiple timelines and is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

America's Finest Hero Has Returned in Funny Red-Band Trailer For MACGRUBER

Will Forte is making his big comeback as America’s finest hero MacGruber in a new series that is coming to Peacock, and today a funny red-band trailer has been released for all of you to watch and enjoy! If you were a fan of the SNL skits and 2010 movie, you’re gonna love what this series has to offer!
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Halo” TV Series Trailer Launches Thursday

Paramount+ has announced that the first official trailer for their live-action “Halo” TV series is set to debut during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9th. In order to promote that premiere, a fifteen-second tease from the trailer has been released below. The ten-episode series stars Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief in this tale of the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien threat known as the Covenant.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

AP Bio: Cancelled; No Season Five for Peacock TV Series

AP Bio has been axed once again. Peacock canceled the comedy series after two seasons. The series aired two seasons on NBC before it was canceled. Starring Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell, the series follows Jack Griffin (Howerton) who returns home and becomes an AP Biology teacher.
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘TrollsTopia’ Season 5 on Peacock: Premiere date, cast, trailer

The “Trolls” are back, and better than ever in a new season, coming to Peacock Kids. “TrollsTopia” Season 5 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 9. The kid-friendly series shows the characters going to school, fitting in with the “rocker” Troll crowd and learning valuable lessons along the way. Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks films, “TrollsTopia” picks up after the Trolls return to their land of magic.
TV SERIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy