ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Lawsuit filed against Consumers Energy after house explosion in Flint

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6Upl_0dFciB6400

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Consumers Energy as a result of a gas explosion last month in Flint that killed two and damaged several other homes.

Lisa Rochowiak, 55, was killed Nov. 22 when he home exploded because of a gas leak.

“Lisa called Consumers the morning of November 22nd to report the odor of gas,” Fieger said in a statement. “A Consumers Energy crew responded and assured her there was no leak. Later that night, her home exploded. It is outrageous that the Consumers Power Company had an opportunity to save two lives, over 20 homes and failed to do so. This is gross negligence.”

Consumers Energy responded to the lawsuit in a statement, saying the allegations are inaccurate and the legal claims don’t have merit.

“Our hearts continue to go out to residents of this community,” the statement said. “We have completed field evaluation of our equipment, facilities and service, working alongside law enforcement and other agencies, and determined there were no issues relating to our natural gas system and service. Consumers Energy has no record of being notified of a gas leak in the home or any related issue prior to the incident. We believe the allegations in the lawsuit are inaccurate and that the legal claims are without merit.”

The case has been assigned to trial before Genesee County Judge Joseph j. Farah.

READ MORE: Chief: 1 dead, child missing after Flint home explosion

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Fieger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Gas Explosion#Consumers Power#Natural Gas#Lawsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy