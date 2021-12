If the income from your job doesn't stretch far enough to allow you to cover your immediate expenses while also saving for the future, you're not alone. A survey conducted by Select and Dynata found that of those who don't currently invest for retirement in a 401(k), 403(b) or IRA, the top reason is that they can't afford it. A third of this group has a household income of less than $50,000 and 34% are among 35- to 44-year-old adults.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 HOUR AGO