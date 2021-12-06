Showtime Pop-Up Stage is easy to set up and helps bring out kids’ artistic sides

As Austin becomes a city of transplants, locals have started to kindle their holiday traditions outside the family hearth. One such way to get in the yuletide frame of mind is the slew of bar pop-ups that specialize in all things Santa-related, such as The Eleanor’s Miracle on 5th Street. Pre-pandemic, the sibling spot to The Roosevelt Room was welcoming in more than 30,000 revelers to the annual concept, according to co-owner Dennis Gobis. And you can see why, with rooms decorated like a ski lodge or a vintage ’80s living room. Now, with the return of larger gatherings, Gobis is looking forward to sharing even more communal holiday spirit—not to mention cocktails like the Snowball Old-Fashioned, made with bourbon, wormwood bitters, and gingerbread syrup. “It’s cool to see people all trying to keep those celebratory traditions alive, even if they don’t have their whole family here,” he says. “It’s kind of a misfit Christmas, if you will.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO