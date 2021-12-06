ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Showtime Pop-Up Stage is easy to set up and helps bring out kids’ artistic sides

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Promote creativity in your home—and everywhere you go—with the Showtime Pop-Up Stage. Designed with a base, four poles, and a wraparound red curtain, it’s truly like having a performing arts center in your home. All it takes is 1 person to set it up, though it’s easier to do with 2...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kokomo Tribune

Local artist to open pop-up store for the holidays

Although there’s been a delay in the opening of local artist Brett Manning’s store at 430 E. Broadway, she’s doing a pop-up version of The Lantern a few blocks away. The Lantern is set to be one of the businesses going into the second floor above Bonus Pints and The Record Farm, but the opening has been delayed after an original mid-November target.
SMALL BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Sensory Audio Retail Pop-Ups

Bang & Olufsen, a Danish brand specializing in luxury audio electronics, has launched an interactive pop-up shop in Shoreditch, London. Starting now, the company is inviting Londoners to come to check out the immersive "Scandi oasis" space where they can experience the brand's signature products first-hand. Boasting a chic aesthetic, the store was structured to take visitors on a journey through various "zones," each of which showcases the brand's emphasis on sound, craft, and design.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Audio Pop-Ups

For four weeks, Bang & Olufsen's immersive audio pop-up in Shoreditch is open and it serves as a serene haven from the outside world. The Scandi-inspired oasis provides a sense of escapism, all the while sharing Bang & Olufsen's commitment to great, craftsmanship and design. One demonstration room is dedicated...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Wakatta Partners Up With .ART To Bring NFT-Powered Solutions to 150,000 Artists

Wakatta, an NFT-focused blockchain developed by Sensorium DLT, has announced a strategic partnership with .ART, the world’s top-level domain created for the international art and culture community. This cooperation will see the development of a virtual, NFT-based marketplace for the .ART community, offering artists the possibility to mint, buy, sell...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Crowdfunding#Showtime#Ios#Ar#Vr
fashionista.com

Haus Agency Hosts First Ever Pop-Up In Lower East Side, NYC - 12/4 -12/18

Haus Agency hosts its first ever open to public pop-up December 4rd – 18th at 319 Grand Street, 5th Floor in Lower East Side. Featuring new season and archive pieces from independent brands like Reike Nen, Naya Rea, Mozh Mozh, Dubié, Imago-a, and Social Work the pop up aims to provide an opportunity to discover and experience these directional brands in person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
towncarolina.com

Pop-Up Culture: Sum Bar

Grandmothers always come up when discussing food and authenticity. “I’ve probably made this one dish with my grandma thousands of times,” says Khailing Neoh. She’s talking through the menu of Sum Bar, her dim sum pop-up (and soon-to-be brick-and-mortar) restaurant. Neoh is a first-generation Chinese-American, but a third-generation restaurateur—albeit unintentionally.
RESTAURANTS
austinmonthly.com

The Eleanor Brings Back Everyone’s Favorite Holiday Pop-Up

As Austin becomes a city of transplants, locals have started to kindle their holiday traditions outside the family hearth. One such way to get in the yuletide frame of mind is the slew of bar pop-ups that specialize in all things Santa-related, such as The Eleanor’s Miracle on 5th Street. Pre-pandemic, the sibling spot to The Roosevelt Room was welcoming in more than 30,000 revelers to the annual concept, according to co-owner Dennis Gobis. And you can see why, with rooms decorated like a ski lodge or a vintage ’80s living room. Now, with the return of larger gatherings, Gobis is looking forward to sharing even more communal holiday spirit—not to mention cocktails like the Snowball Old-Fashioned, made with bourbon, wormwood bitters, and gingerbread syrup. “It’s cool to see people all trying to keep those celebratory traditions alive, even if they don’t have their whole family here,” he says. “It’s kind of a misfit Christmas, if you will.”
AUSTIN, TX
thebrag.com

Butter and Impossible™ bring a plant-based burger pop up to The Rocks

Butter is finally coming to The Rocks! And with the launch (finally!) of Impossible Foods in Australia, this burger pop up will be a very special, never before seen Butter setup!. Butter’s very special location will have a 90 person capacity in the outdoor area at 12-20 Playfair Street –...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Greengrocer Pop-Ups

Bombay Sapphire recently opened the doors to FRUTERÍA, a vibrant Spanish deli and tapas bar, created in partnership with artist Coco Davez. The greengrocer-themed pop-up is a destination for unique shopping, food and drink experiences and it speaks to those who want to do something different during the festive season. As a whole, the beautifully curated and colorful space brings the spirit of Spain to Shoreditch.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gadget Flow

BALMUDA The LED Lantern features 3 light modes and up to 50 hours of cord-free use

Beautifully illuminate your every moment with the BALMUDA The LED Lantern. Featuring 3 light modes—Candle, Amber, and Warm White—you can create the perfect environment in your backyard, bedroom, hall—wherever you like. In fact, the settings range from a soft, flickering candlelight to a constant amber glow to a warm white light. So you can match the lighting to any scenario. Moreover, tailor The LED Lantern’s brightness to suit your situation. For example, dim the light for intimate moments or increase the output when you’re reading a book. Lightweight and water-resistant, this accessory illuminates your area without water affecting it. This makes it the ideal accessory for alfresco dining or accompanying an evening stroll. Finally, with a battery-operated design that lasts for up to 50 hours, you to use it everywhere and anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LEGO Art World Map lets you track your travels using the push pins & brings oceans to life

Bring your travel ventures to life with the LEGO Art World Map. Featuring push pins, you can creatively mark the places you’ve visited and track where you want to go next. The LEGO Art World Map, which features 11,695 pieces, brings oceans to life by using color and patterns to create currents. So not only will you receive a wonderful piece of artwork to display, but it also helps you to relive your memories. Moreover, take an audio trip by scanning the QR code to listen to a customer soundtrack as you build. This is the perfect way to make your building experience more fun with a friend. Finally, your purchase includes a hanging hook to mount it on your wall.
DESIGN
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gadget Flow

Bagletti unique suitcase transforms into a bed or chair and includes a power bank

Travel smarter and more comfortably with the Bagletti unique suitcase. In a few simple steps, it transforms into a bed or a chair that can hold up to 150 kg, making it perfect for long layovers at the airport. Best of all, you can use the cover, which has a filler, as a mattress for a cozy place to relax while you wait. Moreover, this unique suitcase boasts an integrated power bank with a connector for USB-C and Lightning ports. So you’ll never have to worry about your device’s battery running low in the airport or during the flight. Furthermore, the wheel folding mechanism reduces the size of the suitcase with just 1 click. That’s so useful for transporting it in a small trunk or to create additional space in the airplane’s luggage compartment. Finally, measuring 70 cm by 53 cm by 35 cm, it provides plenty of storage space.
TRAVEL
Gadget Flow

Oui Smart Lenso mini projector provides 1,080p resolution for a screen up to 240 inches

Watch your favorite films, YouTube videos, and more online content with a screen size up to 240 inches with the Oui Smart Lenso mini projector. Boasting a palm-size form, it transforms any flat wall into a 1,080p screen. Furthermore, connect the Oui Smart Lenso wirelessly to your smartphone to play content at the push of a button. Alternatively, use the USB port to play content from a USB stick. To enhance the screen quality, it provides up to 200 lumens, making it ideal to use in low-lit settings. Most impressively, the auto-correct angle sensor finds the best projection angle, ensuring that you have an optimal viewing experience. Finally, it provides up to 40 hours of music playback and up to 2 hours of video playback, and the onboard storage means that you can have your favorite media readily available.
ELECTRONICS
Time Out Global

Winter Wafflerie pop-up shop

Head to Covent Garden to satisfy all your waffle cravings. The Winter Wafflerie pop-up shop features new Häagen-Dazs seasonal ice cream flavours that combine everyone's favourites: ice cream and booze. Try rum salted caramel & biscuit or Irish whiskey & chocolate waffle. There will be plenty of toppings and festive decorations to compliment the Instagram-worthy waffle treats.
FOOD & DRINKS
thenewsprogress.com

Popping Up Festive Holiday Fun

(Family Features) During a holiday season that may not quite feel the same for many families, you can add a magic touch to at-home festivities with activities and treats that get everyone involved. Creating decorative holiday sweets allows little ones and grown-ups alike to take part in the fun, and the end result is delicious desserts for all to enjoy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
435
Followers
2K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy