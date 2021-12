ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart said winning Southeastern Conference Championship is "almost just as hard" as winning a National Championship. “I don't see that has anything to do with anything," he said during Monday's press conference. "I've said all my career that to win SEC championships is almost just as hard because the years I spent at Alabama you could say that winning the SEC Championship was just as hard as trying to win a National Championship, and it's one of our goals. We want to put it on this wall in here and to do that, you've got to win the SEC. That's what we're focused on.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO