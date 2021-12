The inevitable split between the Bruins and Jake DeBrusk is officially upon us. It couldn’t come at a worse time, either. Beyond the obvious of the B’s status as a team without their top left winger for the next three games due to a suspension, the 25-year-old hasn’t exactly rebuilt his value to where the Bruins would have hoped, with three goals and six points through 17 games this season prior to his scratch on Sunday night.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO