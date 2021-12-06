ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Dan Laughlin not to run for governor in 2022, endorses another candidate

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 5 days ago

The race for Pennsylvania governor will not include State Senator Dan Laughlin in 2022.

Instead, Laughlin has announced plans to endorse another candidate already running for the GOP nomination.

JET 24 Action News has learned that the candidate is Dave White, a businessman from Delaware County near Philadelphia.

White owns a plumbing and HVAC business. He has also been a township commissioner and county council member in the past.

Jack Daneri resigns from position of District Attorney

Laughlin announced interest in running for governor back in March.

He called the decision not to run “bittersweet” but says White has “the potential of bringing the necessary unity of the 2022 election.”

