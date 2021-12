Damian Lillard has been the franchise player for the Portland Trail Blazers for a decade now, and unfortunately, the team doesn't have much to show for it. Of course, this is not Lillard's fault. Instead, it is the fault of management, who has refused to give Lillard a team that he can truly win with. The Blazers roster has always been inconsistent, and after a rough start this season, it almost seems like a foregone conclusion that they won't make it to the postseason.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO