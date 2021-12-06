ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montverde, FL

Week 3: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

IMG Academy takes over the top spot in the Power 25 after knocking off Montverde Academy in a thriller.

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here .

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (3-1)

2. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (4-1)

3. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (7-1)

4. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (8-0)

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (7-1)

6. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (8-0)

7. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (0-0)

8. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (9-0)

9 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (2-1)

10. Milton (Milton, Ga.) (1-1)

11. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (11-0)

12. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (4-4)

13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (6-1)

14. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (11-0)

15. St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (5-0)

16. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (7-1)

17. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (0-0)

18. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (2-1)

19. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (5-0)

20. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) (4-2)

21. Westtown School (Bellefonte, Penn.) (4-1)

22. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (3-0)

23. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (3-0)

24. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) (2-0)

25. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (5-1)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

