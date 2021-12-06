ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Diaz Says He's 'Disappointed' After Abrupt Firing on Monday

Manny Diaz was officially fired as Miami's coach on Monday, after a bizarre week that inevitably led to the program hiring former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. And things have gotten messy.

Before Monday, it was reported that Miami was eyeing Cristobal as its new coach while Diaz was still on staff. Reports surfaced that the Hurricanes planned on offering him a deal and if he did not take it, the team would retain Diaz—effectively leaving him in no man's land until Cristobal made a decision. The Hurricanes have received their fair share of flack for their handling of the situation and after his firing, Diaz finally spoke his mind in a statement.

"I am disappointed in the University's decision and manner in which this played out over the last few weeks," Diaz said the a release. "The uncertainty impacted our team, our staff and their families — these are real people that gave everything to this program. For that, for them, I hurt."

Diaz was officially fired Monday morning, and shortly after the team officially named Cristobal as his successor. Diaz was hired as Miami's defensive coordinator in 2016 and was promoted to head coach in 2018. The Hurricanes compiled a 21–15 record with Diaz leading the program.

