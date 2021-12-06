After omicron arrives, Utah reports 3,457 COVID cases, 32 deaths

The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,457 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths from over the weekend, just days after the new omicron variant was discovered in the state .

Officials said 11 of the new deaths reported occurred before Nov. 1.

FRIDAY - 912 cases

- 912 cases SATURDAY - 1,166

- 1,166 SUNDAY - 1,432

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,550 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.%.

School-aged children accounted for 653 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 361 cases in children ages 5-10, 132 cases in children ages 11-13, and 160 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 502 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 32 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,595: