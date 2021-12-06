New Year’s Eve Bash Presented by Xfinity

Friday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. - midnight

Geared for the kiddos, the Early Innings celebration will begin at 6 p.m. and includes music from The Lucky Band – who were named ‘THE face of kindie music’ by the Washington Post. Following the performance, families will enjoy a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m. Adult guests looking to ring in the New Year on a later note can enjoy Late Innings, beginning at 9 p.m. with live music from fan favorite The 12 South Band out of Nashville, Tennessee. The evening will close with a midnight countdown featuring an unforgettable fireworks and confetti display over Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.