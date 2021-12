Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's loss to the Detroit Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thielen was knocked out of Week 13 early due to the ankle injury, and it seems as though the star receiver's absence could be more than just part of that game. The team will take more tests on Monday, but with the Vikings set to play on Thursday Night Football against Pittsburgh, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Thielen does play. Expect added targets for Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO