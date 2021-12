Tackling child poverty will be a priority in the Scottish Budget Kate Forbes has said.The Finance Secretary said there will be a “clear strategic effort” to reduce inequalities in the plans she announces on Thursday, as well as support for the transition to net-zero.She visited the Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre in the south of Edinburgh on Wednesday morning, where she spoke to young people and parents who use the site.Ms Forbes told the PA news agency: “We have chosen to prioritise within our Budget tackling child poverty and tackling inequalities that have been exacerbated during Covid.“We have chosen that because...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO