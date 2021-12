SPOKANE, Wash. — The Chiefs discovered last week that they can indeed win on their home ice, as a victory over Kelowna started Spokane on their way to earning 3 of a possible 6 points against B.C. Division opponents Kelowna and Vancouver. The week ended in disappointing fashion with a 3-1 loss at home to the Giants on Saturday, but the Chiefs were hoping to build off the positives in their team game as they headed into their busiest week of the season, as they prepared to play 4 games in 5 nights beginning with Tuesday's home game with Victoria. The game against the Royals would be Victoria's only trip to Spokane this season, and after getting off to a slow start, the Royals had won 2 of their last 3; including a home win over U.S. Division leader Everett the previous Friday.

