Shai Gilgeous-Alexander clears concussion protocol, available vs. Pistons

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
After being listed as out for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play after a one-game absence.

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of last Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets. The guard was able to finish the game and did not start showing symptoms until the next day when he took a nap on the plane ride to Memphis to play the Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander would then promptly be put under concussion protocol and miss the historic 73-point loss.

Gilgeous-Alexander joins Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams and Derrick Favors as guys who will be making their return to the team.

The Thunder play the Pistons tonight in Detroit, with the game set to start at 6 p.m. CT.

