Alabama volleyball head coach Lindsey Devine resigned Wednesday after a three-year stint with the Crimson Tide. Devine had a 29-52 record at Alabama. "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head volleyball coach at the University of Alabama for the past three years. I would like to thank the staff and the players for their support, belief and investment into laying the foundation for future success. I wish the program all the best going forward," said Devine in a statement.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO