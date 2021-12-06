Pistons' Cory Joseph: Officially out Monday

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Once it was confirmed that Hayes would play - he was already probable coming in - this was a no-doubter. The second-year guard will retake the reins of the first unit. Veteran Cory Joseph will revert to a bench role.
During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
We are in the midst of a wildly exciting NBA season and one of the biggest breakout talents is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. Garland is averaging career-highs and is greatly assisting the Cavs, who currently have a 14-12 record and are surprisingly seventh in the Eastern Conference. There...
Favors has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. Favors was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby should see increased run against Houston.
Azubuike (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's G League game against Agua Caliente. Azubuike sustained an ankle injury in Friday's loss to Stockton and will remain sidelined Monday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
Hayes closed with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Lakers. Hayes did just enough in his return, continuing to flash his fantasy upside. The hope here is that he can stay healthy and draw enough playing time to produce consistently. The fact that he logged 29 minutes right out of the gate is a positive indicator. His offensive game is a work in progress, though, meaning that only those in need of assists and steals should look his way right now.
Morris (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Denver. Morris didn't travel with the Heat for their recent road trip, and he'll remain sidelined when the team returns home Monday. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Cleveland.
McDermott (knee) will not play Monday against the Wizards, per Spurs reporter Matthew Tynan. This will be the fourth straight absence for McDermott, who continues to nurse swelling in his right knee. With Devin Vassell (quad) also out, expect Keita Bates-Diop to be in line for another start on the wing.
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy injury management) is out for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. The Trail Blazers are giving Lillard the night off on the second leg of a back-to-back for some physical and mental rest. Anfernee Simons will likely draw the spot-start and Dennis Smith Jr. should see more playing time. C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic are both in line for additional usage. Lillard will likely be back for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Ntilikina (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Ntilikina will miss a third consecutive game due to a right calf injury. Trey Burke should continue to see additional work Monday.
Anthony (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers. Anthony will be sidelined for a sixth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sprained right ankle. Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris should continue to start in the backcourt, while R.J. Hampton and Terrence Ross (back) will also be in line for additional work.
Vassell (quad) will not play Monday against the Wizards, per Spurs reporter Matthew Tynan. A bruised thigh will keep Vassell out of a second straight game, and the Spurs will also be without Doug McDermott (knee), meaning Keita Bates-Diop should be in line for another start. Over his last seven games before the injury, Vassell averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks.
Butler is out Monday against the Nuggets due to a tailbone contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The Heat will be without Butler and Tyler Herro (illness), so Max Strus and Gabe Vincent will both likely see increased roles against Denver. Butler's next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
Green (elbow) is listed as out for Monday's game at Miami. A sprained elbow will keep Green sidelined Monday, but the Nuggets will get Nikola Jokic (wrist) back from injury, so the big man should simply slide into Green's spot at center. Over his last three games (all starts), Green posted 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per game.
Osman (back) will not play Monday against the Mavs, Evan Dammarell of SB Nation reports. A sore back will keep Osman sidelined as the Cavs begin a four-game Week 7. He's been a regular part of the rotation all season and has recently taken on a slightly larger role in the absence of Collin Sexton (knee), topping 20 minutes in eight of his last nine appearances. In his absence Monday, the Cavs could redistribute some minuets to the likes of Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler, Lamar Stevens and/or Denzel Valentine.
Herro (soreness) will not play Monday against the Nuggets. This will be the second straight absence for Herro, who the Heat say is dealing with "general body soreness," so it's unclear if there's an underlying injury. Either way, he should be considered day-to-day as the Heat look ahead to Wednesday's home matchup against the Cavs. Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus could each pick up increased minutes in Herro's absence.
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is officially out tonight against the Detroit Pistons. The official cause listed for his absence is abdominal pain. It is likely just a rest night for the superstar, but it is unclear how long he will be absent from the Blazers’ lineup. Yahoo...
Wideman (undisclosed) will not play Monday against Vancouver. Wideman will miss his second straight game and it's still unclear what he's dealing with. He has eight points and 22 PIM through 17 games this season.
Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic. Iguodala doesn't yet have a timetable to return to the court, and he'll be forced to miss a 10th consecutive game Monday. Otto Porter, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole should continue to see an uptick in usage while Iguodala is sidelined.
Comments / 0