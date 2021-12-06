Pistons' Cory Joseph: Officially out Monday

Hayes closed with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Lakers. Hayes did just enough in his return, continuing to flash his fantasy upside. The hope here is that he can stay healthy and draw enough playing time to produce consistently. The fact that he logged 29 minutes right out of the gate is a positive indicator. His offensive game is a work in progress, though, meaning that only those in need of assists and steals should look his way right now.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO