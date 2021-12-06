ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Shop With A Cop

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tjI8_0dFcdBdL00

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department (PCPD) partnered with the Summit County Sheriff Department (SCSD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Saturday for their annual Shop With A Cop Event.

Walmart was the ultimate destination after a donated breakfast at the Peaks Hotel and a ride in the patrol cars in a procession whereby the children participating got to play with the lights and sirens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1TKe_0dFcdBdL00
Shop With A Cop horses showed up too. Photo: Summit County Sheriff Department (Facebook)

Lieutenant Jay Randall, whose been with the PCPD for nine years, told TownLift, “The Peaks Hotel has been a partner with us for a few years now and it’s a valued partnership. We’re really grateful for them.”

Park City area children-in-need have their names communicated to the authorities via multiple resources such as from the Park City School District, the Christian Center of Park City, and officer observations throughout the community, throughout the year.

Lieutenant Randall said, “This amazing event gives us an opportunity to interact with maybe a part of the population that doesn’t always completely understand what we do, and this way they get a positive interaction with law enforcement which we all know right now in today’s world is very important. They need to understand that we are mom and dads, aunts and uncles and you know grandpas and grandpas ourselves and we look very much forward to this momentous opportunity every year.”

Berkshire Hathaway real estate company in Park City and Deer Valley and, as Lieutenant Randall told TownLift, “Its, more than generous donations through all their agents,” is the biggest contributor each year for Shop With A Cop. Its donations help get every child get a 200$ gift card to shop for them and their families for Christmas as well as a $50 gift card they had already received for a Thanksgiving dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldgYa_0dFcdBdL00
Shopping with cops at Walmart. Photo: Summit County Sheriff Department (Facebook)

The patrol, officers, and deputies all donate their time for the event. Lieutenant Randall mentioned some standout PCPD Officers, Ben Powers, Franco Liertini, Kasey Comer, and Jackie Bittner.

“We just do it all because we want to make a difference with these kids and to see them have a nice Christmas,” said Lieutenant Randall.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TownLift

SNAPPED: FORE plus more

A herd of elk was taking a break yesterday for a few hours after playing through on the golf course driving range at Jeremy Ranch. Submit photos you’d like published in […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
TownLift

Winter driving tips

PARK CITY, Utah — With major snow expected later this week, it’s a good time to prepare for winter driving conditions. Below are some great resources: Download the Utah Department […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Powers
TownLift

Where to get a booster shot

PARK CITY, Utah — With Gov. Spencer Cox’s announcement last week, Utahns 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose. Booster appointments from the Summit County […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy