City of Missoula seeks comment on river restoration plans

The Clark Fork River in the urban core of Missoula is set to get a makeover and the city is asking for public comments.

Due to the frequent access to the river in the heart of Missoula over time, its banks have been experiencing erosion.

Over 70 points have been identified where the soil has been degraded on trails, according to City of Missoula Parks and Trails Design Development Specialist Nathan McLeod.

This affects river health and poses a danger to people accessing the river, so the city is eight months into a plan to redesign the space with river health and community access in mind.

“So at this point, the plans have been under development, we have some concepts, we have some engineer drawings, but they're not so far along that we can't make changes," McLeod said.

engagemissoula.com Examples of what the City of Missoula may implement to the Clark Fork River urban wild space.

New access points featuring rock stairs, accessible ramps, and boulder seatings may be added to this urban core.

"And so it's a really good point to actually ask people for their feedback to make sure that the plans match the goals and the vision for the river," McLeod said.

To view the plans and complete a survey to provide feedback visit engagemissoula.com and click on Clark Fork River Restoration & Access Project.

Residents are asked to review the plans and fill out the survey by Dec. 21.