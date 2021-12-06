ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee police find no evidence of shots fired at Bradley Tech High School

 5 days ago
Milwaukee police responded to Bradley Tech High School for a report of shots fired on Monday.

Police responded to the school in the 700 block of S. 4th St. around 12:48 p.m.

Police discovered there were no shots fired inside the school and report no injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to investigation in conjunction with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and campus security.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

