Packers: Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that backup quarterback Jordan Love has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The news was announced by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per NFL-NFLPA policy, is for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons, according to the Packers.

According to the NFL , Love is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which indicates he tested positive. The NFL reports only unvaccinated players can be deemed close contacts.

Love is eligible to rejoin the team if he is symptom free and tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

Love played for the Packers against Kansas City in early November when quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers sparked controversy following his positive test after making comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prior to the start of the season, Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated. He responded by saying he was "immunized."

Rodgers previously said he didn't get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine because he is allergic to an ingredient in the vaccines. He said he was hesitant to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was paused to investigate potential links to blood clots.

"I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of those comments," Rodgers said.

While Rodgers said he takes full responsibility for his comments. He did not apologize. He also said he stands by his stance to not get vaccinated.

