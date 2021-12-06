ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Missing cat reunited with Texas family after six years

By Ben Hooper
 5 days ago
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a cat recently picked up as a stray was reunited with her family, who revealed the feline had been missing for six years.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post that a stray cat was picked up recently when a resident reported the feline appeared to be ill. The responding officer discovered the female feline had a microchip.

The officer visited the home listed in the chip's information, but discovered the family had relocated.

The cat was taken in for veterinary care and officers continued to search for the family.

Animal Care Services said it took about two weeks of searching, but it was able to contact a woman identified only as "Mrs. F," who told officers the cat, named Monkey Face, had been missing for six years.

The post said the reunion between pet and owner was "priceless."

"It was easy to see the joy they had cuddling after such a long time," ACS wrote.

