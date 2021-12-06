ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNfyK_0dFccPzk00
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN fired Cuomo for the role he played in defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. CNN said Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation.

“While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult,” Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he’s stepping back to “focus on what comes next.”

After the announcement, SiriusXM said that Cuomo’s “Let’s Get After It” will no longer air and thanked him for his work. The show began in 2018.

Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations. CNN had suspended the younger Cuomo after learning that his actions were more extensive than previously thought, then fired him Saturday.

Chris Cuomo has said he was simply trying to help his brother.

The harassment claim became known shortly after CNN cut ties with him. The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, took her allegations to CNN on Wednesday through her lawyer, Debra Katz.

Katz did not give any specifics about the alleged behavior which, if it happened, may have occurred before Cuomo joined CNN in 2013. Prior to that, he worked at ABC News, which didn’t immediately respond Monday to questions about Cuomo’s tenure there.

Chris Cuomo, through a spokesman, has said the harassment claims were untrue. “If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination,” the spokesman said.

Katz also tied Cuomo’s firing to the accusations, saying in a statement that “CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo.”

In his post Monday, Cuomo said the way his time at CNN ended was “hard.” He was grateful for the support he’s received from SiriusXM, Cuomo said, thanking his ”loyal listeners” and adding that he looks forward to “being back in touch with you all in the future.”

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper Reportedly Not Interested in Replacing Chris Cuomo at CNN

CNN can’t count on anchor Jake Tapper to fill the hole left by recently fired anchor Chris Cuomo, reported Vanity Fair on Tuesday. Cuomo was fired on Saturday following reports that he was heavily involved in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), to navigate allegations of sexual harassment against current and former state employees. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Earlier this year, Chris Cuomo said that he was advising his brother as a sibling, but was not transparent about how involved he was.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly came close to firing Chris Cuomo last Tuesday -- Jake Tapper isn't interested in taking over CNN's 9 p.m. timeslot

Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports that CNN and Cuomo are "on the brink of all-out war" amid reports that the fired Cuomo Prime Time host is preparing to sue for $18 million, the remainder of the contract he signed last year. Pompeo reports that Cuomo believed he was up front with Zucker about his involvement in fending off the sexual harassment scandal involving his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But Pompeo reports that sources close to Zucker say Cuomo never apprised him of the most damaging details that were released last week in the New York Attorney General's report last Monday. Pompeo also reports that last Tuesday, one day before an unnamed former ABC News colleague of Cuomo's contacted CNN via her attorney, alleging sexual harassment, Zucker considered firing the anchor. "He cooled off and suspended Cuomo instead," Pompeo says of Zucker. "In either case, there’s sure to be renewed scrutiny on Cuomo’s past, in a #MeToo sense," adds Pompeo. "CNN was aware for several months that the (New York) Times had been sniffing around on it. Cuomo, for his part, is not taking things lying down." Cuomo's spokesperson says of the sexual harassment allegation: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination.” Meanwhile, Pompeo reports Jake Tapper has told colleagues "he does not want the 9 p.m. show, citing family time and his straight-news approach compared to the more perspective-driven style that viewers have come to expect in the hour." ALSO: Don Lemon has been silent on the firing of his "brother" Cuomo, who co-hosts their The Handoff podcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Ap#Abc News
Literary Hub

Post-controversy, Chris Cuomo’s book has been scrapped by its publisher.

Possibly the last Cuomo book update Lit Hub will ever blog: on Tuesday, HarperCollins announced that they are pulling Chris Cuomo’s book from publication following his termination from his position as an anchor at CNN. Cuomo was previously suspended for using his press connections to help his brother Andrew Cuomo’s team handle this year’s sexual harassment allegations. A day before he was fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by a former colleague of his at ABC News.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

“I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather than just delivering the news, Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia’s chairman of news and sports, and other executives no longer felt assured about their relationship with the anchor, according to people familiar with the matter.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Chris Cuomo loses book deal and CNN severance as brutal downfall continues

Chris Cuomo’s terrible week continues, as his publisher cancels his book deal and CNN says it will not be giving him severance pay.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the publisher HarperCollins told the Associated Press that it would not be releasing Mr Cuomo’s upcoming book of political commentary, Deep Denial. On the same day, CNN president Jeff Zucker told an employees in a meeting that Mr Cuomo would not receive severance from the company, AP reported.HarperCollins did not elaborate on its decision.“We do not intend to publish the book,” the publisher bluntly told The Daily Beast.Mr Cuomo was fired on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Ratings for some of the network’s contenders paint a bleak picture. Chris Cuomo was yanked off his nightly CNN show last week and fired over the weekend, and while the network still plans an investigation into his conduct in support of his embattled brother Andrew amid the then-New York governor’s scandal over sexual harassment accusations, executives now have a new problem: Cuomo, whose show aired in the competitive 9 p.m. ET time slot, was consistently its highest-rated primetime host. Who can replace him?
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

679K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy