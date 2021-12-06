ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

You Must Know Python JSON Dumps, But Maybe Not All Aspects

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePython has built-in support to JSON documents, by its “json” module. I bet most of us have used it, and some of us have used it a lot. We know that we can use the json.dumps() method to easily convert a Python dictionary object into a JSON string. However, this method...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

All You Need to Know About Python Dictionaries

What they are when to use them, and how to use them efficiently!. Working successfully with data and writing readable and performant code is what we are all striving for. One part that is crucial in achieving that is selecting the ideal data structure for a given problem. A data structure is a particular way to organize data so that it can be efficiently stored, retrieved, or updated.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Mastering Histograms in Matplotlib

The histogram is one of the most popular plots. It is useful to understand the overall distribution of a continuous variable. So, almost in any data analysis or exploratory data analysis, or machine learning project, you will start with some histograms. In this article, I will explain how to make histograms in Matplotlib. As usual, I will start with the simplest histogram in a plot and slowly move towards some more interesting ones.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Time Series Outlier Detection with ThymeBoost

A common task when dealing with time series data is to identify and handle outliers. It is important to be aware of these data points since they can have a large amount of influence on any analysis. There are many ways to identify and handle these data points, but today we will take a look at how you can manage them with ThymeBoost.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Python Code#Json
makeuseof.com

7 Types of JavaScript Operators You Must Know

An operator is a symbol that tells the interpreter to perform a specific mathematical, relational, or logical operation. Operators take one or more operands and are capable of manipulating target values or operands. In this article, you'll learn about different operators in JavaScript and how to use them with examples.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Raft Algorithm, Explained

Raft is a consensus algorithm built to orchestrate replicas in a distributed fashion. Designed with understandability in mind, Raft has only a few moving parts and is easy to implement. In this article, we are going to explore the basic components of Raft as well as its leader-election mechanism. Fundamentals.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

4 Useful Functions of the More-Itertools Library for Python

The itertools module of Python provides several functions that allow for creating iterators to perform efficient looping operations. The more-itertools is a Python library that brings additional functionality to work with iterables. We will go over 5 highly useful functions of the more-itertools library and see examples that demonstrate how...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

LeetCode Problem 1 Solution in Python

LeetCode is a platform that gives access to thousands of programming problems and helps users enhance their skills and get prepared for technical interviews that are usually part of the recruitment process for Engineering and ML positions. In today’s short guide we will explore the first problem called Two Sum...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

5 Python GUI Frameworks to Create Desktop, Web, and Even Mobile Apps.

You could build beautiful apps purely in Python. No solution is complete without a great UI. Python has been successful in a wide variety of use cases. But few understand and appreciate its abilities in creating graphical user interfaces (GUI.) Indeed we have a handful of extraordinary python GUI frameworks that helps developers quickly put up an interface to interact with their project.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Conditional Statements in SQL Queries

A Quick Guide to the IF, CASE, and IFNULL Statements. Although SQL isn’t a general-purpose language, it includes conditional statements with a similar structure to other languages. The classic IF and CASE statements permit for the ability to change data on the query-level instead of modifying them in another environment, such as a worksheet or a data frame.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Git and GitHub basics for Data Scientists

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these the aim is to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found in our GitHub repository, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Use Python to Automate the PowerPoint Update

Step by step tutorial to edit PowerPoint slides using Python. After the two articles about using Microsoft Excel smarter, I have received a few direct messages saying that they are interested in this area and hope I could share more on other office products. It stimulates me to make a collection series of articles related to office tips. And the first one is Microsoft PowerPoint. In this article, you would learn about.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Ready to Brush Up on Your Python Skills?

Python — a 30-year-old programming language — remains one of data science’s greatest common denominators. Judging by the number of tutorials and deep dives we publish daily on its functions, quirks, and ever-expanding number of libraries, it’s going nowhere. (Sorry, Julia fans!) On this week’s Variable,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Write Switch Statements in Python

The typical way to deal with multiway branching in programming languages is the if-else clause. When we need to code numerous scenarios, an alternative is the so-called switch or case statement that is supported by most modern languages. For Python versions < 3.10 however, there was no such statement that...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab: A Great Alternative to Google Colab

Introducing the New Free Machine Learning Platform of AWS. Getting started with machine learning can be a daunting experience, especially if you are not technically oriented and experienced with computers. Anaconda is an amazing tool, but it requires some expertise to set up and use correctly. Furthermore, having a powerful computer is necessary to train machine learning models on big datasets, making it especially true if you are interested in deep learning. Fortunately, there are various alternatives that let beginners experiment with machine learning, by easily executing their code on a cloud service. Google Colab has become an industry standard in the past years, as it is a user-friendly service that can be easily accessed, simply by creating a Google account. Amazon has recently introduced SageMaker Studio Lab, an alternative service that offers useful features and functionality. In this article, I am going to present its main features, as well as provide a short tutorial to help you get familiar with the service. Let’s get started!
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Learn Plotly for Advanced Python Visualization: A Use Case Approach

A Hands-on Guide to Create an Interactive Scatter Bubble Chart with Plotly Go. I recently completed an interesting data science project which used unsupervised machine learning to segment/cluster162 neighborhoods in North Carolina based on several key housing market indicators. You can read my article Housing Market Cluster Analysis if you are interested in learning more about the project.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

A Guide to Regularization in Python

Overfitting is a common problem data scientists face when building models with high complexity. It occurs when a model fits very well to the training data then subsequently performs poorly when tested on new data. This issue most often arises when building deep neural network models, which is a statistical...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Collect a Reddit Dataset

Reddit is a social media platform structured in sub-forums, or subreddits, each focused on a given topic. Some public subreddits can be deep wells of fun and interesting data, ready to be explored! However, it can be daunting to even think of how to collect that data, especially in large amounts.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Practical Python: How to write and deploy a monitoring and notification service within minutes for free

Did you ever wish for a service that repeatedly checks and pings you once it observes a specified event? — Learn how to build and deploy it. Did you ever find yourself in a situation where you were hitting f5 on a website repeatedly to see if some item was available, where you checked an API almost frantically to see if a rate crossed a threshold? If yes, this article might be for you.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Python Set Operations: Complete Guide — Data Structures

In this article we will focus on a complete walk through of Python set operations. At this point the reader should be familiar with Python sets. If you would like a refresher, or are new to sets, please check out the Python sets beginner’s guide. In this tutorial, let’s...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy