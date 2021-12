Tomorrow the number two seeded Union will face number three seeded Nashville SC in the second round of the MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park at 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Union are on the heels of an extra time 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls while Nashville defeated Orlando City SC 3-1. In the regular season, the Union finished in second place and Nashville finished right behind in third. Philadelphia are 1-1-0 against Nashville SC as their most recent matchup was a 1-0 win at Subaru Park. Nashville will certainly have vengeance on their minds.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO