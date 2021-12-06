Dak better start running

That's a given. It's bad enough that Dallas hasn't beat the Saints in the Superdome since 2009. It would have absolutely been fun to put up 40 points against the Saints, but that didn't happen. Missed throws, running the wrong route, those things happen. This is the first time the entire offensive line (albeit Conner M in for Conner W) has been together. Still, I am perplexed about the need to run it up the gut early, I get that it acts like a body blow in a fight, but in that same manner, toss sweeps also, pass rushers want to get up field instead of moving left to right or right to left.
