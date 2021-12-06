ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak better start running

By dj whittemore
If you want to run the ball in today's NFL your quarterback has to be a part of it. Not Lamar Jackson - the biggest part of it - just A part of it. I don't care if he slides every time or runs out of bounds. I'm not asking him...

