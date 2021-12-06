Dak better start running

If you go back through his career and especially this year when Dak doesn't have a good running game he is a below average QB. That's not necessarily a problem BUT elite QBs should be able to win a game on their arm alone 40% of the time. We are paying him elite money and he hasn't produced at an elite level. A 40 million dollar QB should be able to win a game without Amari Cooper, ESPECIALLY against average teams. The only games I can give Dak a pass on is the KC game. Our o-line was NOT good that game but even when he had time to throw either he was off or the wrs drop the ball.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO