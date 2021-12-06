ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SLEMCO to receive $3.5M for hurricane recovery efforts

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago


Nearly a year and a half since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana, the region is continuing to recover.

Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. (SLEMCO) suffered extensive damage to its facilities and operations in Laura, with tens of thousands of residents left without power as the storm moved through. The company's hurricane recovery efforts are continuing, with FEMA announcing Monday that it's awarding an additional $3,554,489.88 for efforts in South Louisiana.

The reimbursements include:

  • $1,377,859.11 to the Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. (SLEMCO) to repair power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities throughout Acadia Parish in response to Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.
  • $2,176,630.77 to SLEMCO to repair power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities throughout Lafayette Parish in response to Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

All funding will be delivered to the State of Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins. The state is then responsible for disbursing the funds to each sub-recipient.

“We continue to prioritize hurricane recovery efforts for South Louisiana," said Higgins. "Over $2 billion has been delivered in response to Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and we continue to push for additional recovery resources.”

“It is about time Southwest Louisiana gets the resources they need to make permanent repairs after Hurricane Laura,” added Senator Bill Cassidy. “This is welcome aid, but there is still more work to be done to get places like Lake Charles back on their feet.”


