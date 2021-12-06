ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Tamara Curry announces candidacy for Probate Court Judge

By Sophie Brams
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tamara Curry has announced her intent to run for Charleston County Probate Court Judge in 2022.

Curry will challenge incumbent Irvin G. Gordon, who has retained the seat since 1994.

In addition to serving as an Associate Probate Judge for over 20 years, Curry started the first Mental Health Court in South Carolina and was the first African-American elected President of the National Probate Judges Association.

According to her campaign website , Curry’s top priorities include increasing public accessibility to probate court, helping families determine who owns their properties, and educating senior citizens on issues of elder abuse, fraud, and scams that prey on the elderly.

