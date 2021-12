BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder attorney pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $40,000 from her clients, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. This is the second time Emily Cohen, 42, has been convicted of the crime. A jury found Cohen guilty of theft and fraud in 2014 and sentenced her to prison; however, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2019.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO