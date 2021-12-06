Official: Chelsea to Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea will face Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge in January

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City. This time round they will be hoping to go one step better to win the competitions.

And the Blues will start their FA Cup campaign in January with a home match against Chesterfield.

Full confirmed draw:

Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

Swansea City vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Coventry City vs Derby County

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Watford

Mansfield Town vs Middlesborough

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

Hull City vs Everton

Bristol City vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

Milwall vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Brentford

Swindon vs Manchester City

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United

Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers

West Ham United vs Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

